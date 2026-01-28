Meta Platforms will begin testing paid subscription plans across WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook in the coming months, as the social media company looks to monetize advanced features and artificial intelligence tools, says an Impact Newswire report.

The subscriptions are expected to offer paid users access to additional features and expanded AI capabilities, said the report by Faustine Ngila.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the plans, saying the subscriptions are designed to “unlock more productivity and creativity.”

The move would mark a shift for Meta, which has largely kept its core consumer services free while funding development through advertising. The company has sharply increased spending on AI talent and acquisitions in recent years.

As part of the subscription rollout, Meta plans to scale its newly acquired suite of general AI agents developed under Manus, the report said. Meta acquired Manus, a Singapore-based AI startup founded in China, in December for a reported $2 billion.

Meta has been developing large language models under its Llama brand, which it has released as open-source software. That approach has kept access to Llama free, unlike paid AI offerings from rivals including OpenAI, Google and Anthropic.

Additional features under the paid plans could include expanded access to Meta’s AI-powered short-form video product Vibes, which allows users to create and remix AI-generated videos. Vibes has been free since its launch in 2025, but Meta is expected to introduce a tiered model offering basic features at no cost and advanced tools for paying users.

The new subscriptions will be separate from Meta Verified, a paid service launched in 2023 that offers creators and businesses a verification badge, direct customer support, impersonation protection and other benefits.

Meta said it plans to gather user feedback as it rolls out the subscriptions over the coming months.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).