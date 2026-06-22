The Lawyers Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has approved the renewal of registration for 20 lawyers on the roll of practising lawyers, in line with its efforts to support the continuity of qualified legal professionals and enhance professional efficiency in keeping with developments in Abu Dhabi’s judicial system.

The decisions were taken during the committee’s regular meeting chaired by Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. The committee reviewed a number of regulatory and professional matters related to lawyers’ affairs and adopted the appropriate decisions in accordance with the applicable legal framework.

The committee also approved the transfer of five lawyers to the roll of non-practising lawyers at their request, in addition to endorsing applications for the registration of representatives of law firms, as part of efforts to support the organisation of services assisting judicial procedures before the courts.

Furthermore, the committee reviewed seven applications submitted by lawyers and took the necessary measures to facilitate professional procedures, support the smooth flow of legal work and enhance the quality of services provided to all litigants before Abu Dhabi courts.

As part of its supervisory role, the committee examined four complaints filed against lawyers and adopted the relevant legal decisions in accordance with the applicable regulations, reinforcing compliance with professional standards and safeguarding litigants’ rights.

The decisions reflect the Judicial Department’s commitment to strengthening the regulatory framework governing the legal profession and upholding the highest standards of professionalism and transparency, in line with efforts to further develop Abu Dhabi’s justice system.