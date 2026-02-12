Russian ‌authorities have removed Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp, which had ​at least 100 million users in the country ​until recently, from ​the equivalent of an online directory run by the internet regulator, ⁠the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Last year, Russia began limiting some calls on the messaging service, and on Telegram - ​another ‌similar service, ⁠accusing the foreign-owned ⁠platforms of refusing to share information with law ​enforcement in fraud and ‌terrorism cases.

In a ⁠statement to the newspaper, WhatsApp said: "Today the Russian government has attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive users to a state-owned surveillance app."

The company did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment late ‌on Wednesday.

Russian authorities are pushing a ⁠state-backed rival app called MAX, ​which critics claim could be used to track users. State media have ​dismissed those ‌accusations as false. (Reporting by ⁠Mrinmay Dey in ​Mexico City; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)