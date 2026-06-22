Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has launched the third cycle of its Research Grants Program, supporting five research projects aimed at deepening scientific understanding of the factors shaping early childhood experiences in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Some of the projects explore how children, parents, and caregivers perceive teachers and schools, and how these attitudes influence children’s academic outcomes and social development. The research will also generate recommendations to support education policy, strengthen the value of early learning, and contribute to more inclusive and responsive learning environments.

The remaining projects examine Emirati culture in today’s society, focusing on how values and traditions are passed between generations, the role of families and technology in shaping cultural identity, and the impact of cultural practices on a young child’s development.

The projects are being implemented by ECA in collaboration with leading academic institutions, including the Emirates College for Advanced Education and United Arab Emirates University.

The funded projects cover a range of priority topics, including the use of artificial intelligence to understand children’s feelings toward school, strengthening partnerships between families and early education providers, and the role of educational leadership in improving parental engagement.

Other studies will explore the impact of culture on child development and quality of life, as well as how social change and modern lifestyles are influencing traditional Emirati practices, particularly in nutrition and care.

In addition to supporting research, the ECA rolled out capacity-building programmes for researchers, including a specialised workshop on child assent (a child’s agreement to participate in a way they can understand). The workshop helped researchers strengthen ethical and evidence-based approaches to engaging children in research participation.

His Excellency Dr Yousef Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Knowledge and Impact at ECA, said: “Every child’s experiences in the early years are shaped by the people, environments, and systems around them. We’re investing in research that reflects the unique needs and experiences of children and families in Abu Dhabi, helping us better understand what they truly need. Our goal is that policymakers and practitioners can make more informed decisions that support children’s learning, development, and long-term wellbeing.”

Hamda Al Suwaidi, Head of Research and Continuous Development, at ECA, said: “Research should not only be about children, it should be informed by their experiences whenever appropriate and conducted in ways that are safe, ethical, and age-appropriate. Through these projects, we are helping ensure that children’s voices and wellbeing remain at the heart of the research process.”

Snice 2020 ECA has awarded 23 research grants, with total funding reaching nearly AED25 million. So far, ECA-funded research has been published in more than 25 academic international publications and presented at more than 135 local, regional, and international events and conferences, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for early childhood research.

The program has also contributed to building national research capacity by training more than 100 early-career Emirati researchers across disciplines including economics, engineering, psychology, and public health.

Through these efforts, the ECA is strengthening research in early childhood and building national expertise to better support children and families in Abu Dhabi.

About the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, established in 2019, promotes optimal child development and wellbeing, from the early stages of pregnancy to the age of eight. We influence policies, inform decision-making through research, incubate innovative ideas, all while enabling the Early Childhood Sector and navigating the impact it’s making. We focus on Health and Nutrition, Child Protection, Family Support, Education and Early Care. Our vision is that every young child can flourish to their full potential in a safe and family-friendly environment.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sobhie El Masri (Mrs.)

ECA Media Office

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

Email: Media@eca.gov.ae

Website: www.eca.gov.ae