Fujairah, UAE: The Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA), in a milestone collaboration with the Fujairah Research Centre (FRC), officially launched the UAE Pollen Atlas Digital Platform today. Unveiled during a dedicated one-day event at the Philosophy House in Fujairah and attended by scientists and researchers from leading research centres and universities across the UAE, the breakthrough initiative establishes the nation’s first unified, validated reference system for environmental and pollen data. The launch event featured comprehensive panel discussions and interactive technical workshops detailing the platform's multi-layered capabilities.

Departing from traditional static catalogues, the newly launched platform serves as a sophisticated, long-term scientific data management ecosystem. It seamlessly integrates a national pollen database, geographic information systems (GIS), comprehensive airborne pollen records, and live air quality indicators. Driven by cutting-edge computer science, the infrastructure leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning for automated pollen classification. By training the AI models on expert-validated imagery and local field records, the system ensures precision while adapting to the unique environmental variables of the region.

A core component of the initiative focuses on dynamic geospatial intelligence. Through extensive GIS mapping, the platform connects pollen and plant distributions to precise locations across the UAE's diverse terrains, spanning coastal zones, mountain ranges, and urban centers. This spatial framework overlays pollen concentration data with seasonal climate patterns and air quality variables, such as particulate matter levels and dust events. Consequently, the system transitions from a baseline database into a predictive tool, establishing regional seasonal calendars and laying the groundwork for future environmental health alerts and allergy-risk mapping.

On the technical front, the project introduces a localized engineering solution through the development of a specialized airborne pollen trap tailored to the UAE’s extreme weather conditions. Engineered to withstand intense heat, humidity, and dust, this solar-compatible hardware ensures reliable, representative sampling from remote and urban sites alike. The resulting data directly feeds into the platform’s extensive microscopy library and AI-ready datasets, creating a robust baseline of localized information that reduces dependence on imported, non-native scientific references.

Ultimately, this digital environmental intelligence infrastructure empowers the UAE to better monitor its native biodiversity while driving critical research into respiratory health, asthma triggers, and climate-induced ecological shifts. By providing a clear, multi-dimensional view of how air quality, weather, and flora interact, the platform delivers an invaluable decision-support asset for scientists, public health entities, and environmental policymakers nationwide.

H.E. Aseela Abdullah Al Moalla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, affirmed that the launch of the UAE’s first digital Pollen Atlas platform reflects the wise leadership’s vision to support environmental sustainability and enhance food security.

H.E. Al Moalla added: “This project represents a strategic step toward strengthening digital environmental infrastructure and advancing data-driven environmental knowledge. It also contributes to environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and scientific research, while aligning with the objectives of Fujairah Strategy 2028 and the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051. By providing reliable scientific data, the platform supports environmental planning, enables informed decision-making, contributes to the conservation of natural resources, and enhances quality of life.”

"This platform represents a major scientific breakthrough, offering an unprecedented, AI-ready framework tailored specifically to the unique ecological dynamics of the UAE," stated Dr. Fouad Lamghari Ridouane, Director of the Fujairah Research Centre. "The successful realization of this complex project highlights the vital importance of deep collaboration between government entities, research centres, and academic institutions. By bridging advanced technologies with ecological monitoring, we have built an invaluable scientific foundation that turns raw environmental data into actionable intelligence, driving future innovations in climate and public health research."

Media Relations

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com