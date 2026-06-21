Dubai, UAE: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) participated in the 60th General Assembly of the Inter-American Centre of Tax Administrations (CIAT), as part of its efforts to strengthen its presence in international tax forums, enhance cooperation with global tax administrations, exchange best practices and expertise in tax administration, and gain insights into the latest international trends in tax digital transformation.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director-General of the FTA, headed the UAE delegation participating in the General Assembly, which was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, over four days under the theme Digital Transformation of Tax Administrations. The event brought together a wide broad of international participants, including representatives of tax administrations, specialised organisations from around the world, and technology companies providing artificial intelligence systems and solutions.

The FTA delegation included Abdullah Al Bastaki, Chief Executive Officer of the Information Technology Sector at the FTA, and Saida Kaddoumi, Tax Policy Adviser at the Authority.

The General Assembly addressed a number of key topics related to the development of tax administration, including strategies and tools to enhance tax compliance, integrated end-to-end electronic services, digital infrastructure, institutional capabilities, and challenges associated with digital transformation in the tax sector. The event also featured specialised sessions and workshops focused on exchanging expertise, showcasing the latest solutions, and presenting international experiences in digital tax administration.

The Director-General said that the FTA’s participation forms part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the UAE’s presence in specialised international tax forums, while supporting the development of an advanced tax system that aligns with the highest international standards and best practices, contributes to economic sustainability, and strengthens the competitiveness of the national economy.

His Excellency added that, through its participation in specialised international conferences and forums, the Authority is committed to keeping pace with the latest global developments in tax administration, particularly those related to the future of digital transformation, emerging technologies, and their role in developing tax services and improving compliance efficiency. This contributes to enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of the UAE’s tax system and delivering proactive and integrated services to taxpayers.

He further affirmed that digital transformation has become one of the key pillars in the development of tax administrations worldwide, offering innovative solutions that help improve service quality, accelerate procedures, and enhance transparency and operational efficiency. He noted that the Authority continues to develop its digital infrastructure and leverage modern technologies and artificial intelligence to support its operations and deliver an advanced experience for taxpayers.

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae.