The move follows the remarkable success of Khor Al Mamzar Beach that has attracted more than 500,000 visitors in six weeks

Annual visitor numbers at Al Mamzar Beaches are projected to reach 7 million

The fully integrated 31,000-square-metre destination, featuring a 300-metre night-swimming beach and a dedicated women’s beach, operates around the clock, enhancing commercial sustainability and driving year-round demand

The investment, commercial, and operational opportunities span diverse sectors, including food and beverage, water sports, fitness and wellness , marine activities, and entertainment

Interested partners can submit applications until 3 July 2026 through the investment platform on Dubai Municipality’s official website

30% of the available opportunities will be allocated to members of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development and Emirati entrepreneurs through a dedicated investment hub

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Municipality invites investors, operators, and entrepreneurs to take part in shaping Al Mamzar Beaches, one of Dubai’s most attractive family beach destinations and a landmark addition to the emirate’s leisure and tourism landscape, redefining the beachfront lifestyle experience.

For the first time since the official opening of Khor Al Mamzar Beach, the Municipality is offering more than 50 investment, commercial, and operational opportunities across the project, which spans an area of over 31,000 square metres. Unit sizes range from 40 to 750 square metres, reinforcing the destination’s strategic importance for Dubai’s urban and tourism growth journey.

Thirty percent of the opportunities will be allocated to members of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development (Dubai SME), Emirati entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The opportunities cover a wide range of sectors, including food and beverage, water sports, fitness and wellness, marine activities, and entertainment, contributing to the creation of a fully integrated destination that offers a perfect blend of leisure, sport, and relaxation.

Redefining the beachfront lifestyle experience, Al Mamzar Beaches – comprising Khor Al Mamzar Beach and Corniche Beach – feature a 300-metre night-swimming beach, the world’s first women-only beach operating around the clock, a first-of-its-kind floating bridge, and a 5.5-kilometre cycling and jogging track.

The project, one of the most significant beach infrastructure developments in the emirate, represents a milestone in Dubai Municipality’s efforts to shape world-class public destinations, facilities, and beaches that meet the needs of residents and visitors and enhance quality of life.

Al Mamzar Beaches are expected to drive a transformative impact on commercial activity in Deira, with Khor Al Mamzar Beach having welcomed more than 500,000 visitors within just six weeks of its opening. The destination is projected to attract approximately 7 million visitors annually, with growth rates exceeding 170%.

Its strategic location near Dubai International Airport and major urban centres enhances its attractiveness as a high-return investment destination, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

A key feature of the project is its 24-hour model, ensuring a continuous flow of visitors beyond traditional operating hours and supporting sustainable commercial performance. Premium offerings, including waterfront dining experiences, strengthen Al Mamzar Beaches’ position as a unique and highly attractive investment opportunity in the market.

Mohammed Faraidooni, Director of Markets at Dubai Municipality, said: “Combining comprehensive commercial opportunities with modern leisure and lifestyle experiences, Al Mamzar Beaches represent a new model for activating public destinations through strategic partnerships with the private sector. The initiative is part of our efforts to build a dynamic ecosystem that empowers established and emerging businesses to contribute to Dubai’s development.”

Dubai Municipality supports SMEs and Emirati entrepreneurs through a dedicated investment hub, run in collaboration with Dubai SME, that provides flexible market entry opportunities for start-ups and drives their growth within a highly visible investment environment. It has also established an investment gateway that allows investors and entrepreneurs to submit innovative proposals for new business concepts and commercial projects across the institution’s public assets.

The new investment opportunities at Al Mamzar Beaches were unveiled during an exclusive event, attended by investors and business leaders from across the UAE, reflecting a significant step forward in the development of commercial beachfront destinations in Dubai.

Proposals will be evaluated according to a range of strategic criteria, including operational capability, commercial and experiential value, alignment with the destination’s retail and lifestyle vision, and the involvement of SMEs and local entrepreneurs.

The opportunities at Al Mamzar Beaches are designed for ambitious investors seeking to establish a presence within one of Dubai’s most vibrant and future-ready coastal destinations, supported by a clear long-term vision.

Dubai Municipality invites interested partners to submit their applications until 3 July 2026 through the investment platform on its official website:

https://investmentopportunities.dm.gov.ae/external/OpenOpportunity