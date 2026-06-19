Abu Dhabi, Supported by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, held a meeting with Lumo, an Emirati company specializing in smart mobility and autonomous transport solutions, to discuss mechanisms for implementing the first autonomous public transport bus trial in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This trial builds on the ongoing collaboration to jointly develop smart mobility solutions and autonomous driving systems in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, following the engagement initiated during GITEX Global 2025.

Furthermore, both parties reviewed global best practices and international experiences in the field of autonomous public transport. They also explored opportunities to implement pilot projects and technical studies related to these advanced technologies, thereby contributing to the development of smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable mobility solutions, whilst strengthening the Emirate's readiness to adopt the latest future transport technologies.

This initiative comes as part of the Integrated Transport Centre’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of smart mobility technologies and autonomous systems, in support of the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Smart and Autonomous Mobility Strategy, which aims for smart and autonomous mobility modes to account for 25% of total trips in the Emirate by 2040.

In this context, His Excellency Hamad Adel Al Afeefi, the Executive Director of the Intelligent Transport Systems Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, stated: “This collaboration reflects the Integrated Transport Centre’s commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in smart mobility and autonomous transport systems through the deployment of innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency of the public transport network and improve quality of life. The autonomous bus trial represents a strategic milestone towards a future driven by advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in the operation and management of transport services, fully aligned with the Emirate’s ambitions for sustainability and innovation.”

Sean Teo, CEO of LUMO, said: “LUMO is committed to Abu Dhabi’s future mobility agenda by applying its expertise in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and transport operations to develop practical and scalable mobility solutions.

This meeting builds on the strategic partnership between the Integrated Transport Centre and LUMO, with a shared objective to advance pioneering projects in smart mobility and autonomous systems, and to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation and advanced technology.”

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in Abu Dhabi. By establishing policies and frameworks to build a smart, safe, and comprehensive mobility system, it supports the Emirate's global aspirations. The ITC oversees all land, maritime, and air transport activities to enhance system integration in line with urban and population growth. It also employs the latest technologies, innovation mechanisms, and sustainability to meet future transport requirements, improve quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by promoting sustainable mobility.

About Lumo:

LUMO is an autonomous mobility platform that connects users with a growing ecosystem of autonomous transport services through a single integrated network. By enabling access to multiple operators and mobility solutions, LUMO creates a seamless gateway to next-generation transportation.

Through strategic partnerships and advanced autonomous technologies, LUMO deploys mobility solutions that support safer, smarter, and more sustainable transport networks. The company is focused on accelerating the practical adoption of autonomous mobility and enabling its deployment at scale.