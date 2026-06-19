Under supervision of Smart and Autonomous Systems Council

Abu Dhabi: Under supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, and in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the General Civil Aviation Authority and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) have signed a cooperation agreement to enhance the design, manufacturing and deployment of advanced air mobility solutions. The agreement aims to advance innovation in the sector, align efforts related to design certification and the efficiency of smart aviation systems, and develop regulatory frameworks for sustainable air transport solutions. The initiative supports the objectives and vision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council to shape the future of smart mobility in the emirate and advance autonomous transportation systems across land, sea and air.

Under the agreement, the three entities will collaborate to develop State of Design and State of Manufacture documentation, and outline specifications to guide and support the certification and regulation of emerging advanced aircraft technologies, including electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and electric conventional take-off and landing (eCTOL) systems.

Al Ain Region will serve as a global hub for design and regulatory activities in the sector. Supporting infrastructure, technical expertise and international partnerships will be developed to ensure safe and sustainable operations. In addition, the programme’s design and implementation will be tailored to ensure alignment with international standards and best practice.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said: “The UAE has long been a global leader in aviation regulation and safety. Through this collaboration, we are taking meaningful steps towards developing the capabilities associated with a State of Design, reinforcing our readiness to guide and certify the next generation of advanced aircraft technologies. We remain committed to ensuring our regulatory frameworks set benchmarks for excellence and innovation worldwide.”

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said: “Advanced air mobility is a defining frontier for sustainable innovation, and Abu Dhabi is uniquely positioned to lead in this field. By building capabilities for aircraft design and manufacture, along with certification and testing in Al Ain Region, we are creating a new global centre of excellence to advance the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, future-ready economy.”

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), said: “This agreement marks a strategic step towards enabling Abu Dhabi to strengthen its position as a hub for the certification, design and manufacturing of advanced air mobility technologies. Through this collaboration, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) is working to build a comprehensive regulatory and operational ecosystem that supports the adoption and integration of these technologies across the emirate’s transport network, contributing to greater innovation and improved mobility efficiency.”

This transformative initiative complements the emirate’s broader efforts under the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries cluster, which brings together global pioneers in next-generation transport to develop, test and commercialise breakthrough technologies across land, sea and air mobility and robotics.

Under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, in collaboration with the General Civil Aviation Authority and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), is advancing the regulatory and infrastructure frameworks required to test, certify and deploy smart and autonomous mobility solutions at scale across Abu Dhabi and also enable broader UAE adoption. The collaboration also supports efforts to attract leading global companies, enabling them to develop innovative mobility solutions in Abu Dhabi and expand their operations into regional and international markets.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on supporting tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae

For more information, please contact:

ADIO@edelman.com

+971 50 542 2125