Abu Dhabi, UAE – The relationship between Georgia and the United Arab Emirates has entered its strongest and most dynamic phase to date, driven by shared ambitions for innovation, economic growth, education, and long-term cooperation, according to H.E. Mr. George Janjgava, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the UAE.

Speaking to “Gulftourism.news “ in Abu Dhabi and reflecting on his diplomatic journey and current mandate in the Emirates, Ambassador Janjgava highlighted the importance of trust, dialogue, and personal connections in shaping successful international partnerships. Having previously served as Ambassador to Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Egypt, alongside multiple non-resident ambassadorial appointments across the region, he brings decades of diplomatic experience to a role he describes as both an honor and an opportunity.

“The UAE is a country with a very clear vision for the future, and I see many areas where Georgia and the UAE can work together in a practical and meaningful way,” said Ambassador Janjgava. “Diplomacy is not only about official meetings or documents. It is about listening carefully, understanding different perspectives, strengthening personal ties, and building confidence step by step.”

At the heart of his mission is strengthening the already strong relationship between the two countries while delivering tangible outcomes that benefit both nations. Political cooperation remains a key pillar of the partnership, underpinned by frequent high-level engagements and a shared commitment to advancing strategic interests.

“The Governments of Georgia and the UAE enjoy deep political relations and a strategic partnership,” he noted. “These ties are reflected in the regular exchange of official visits and the strong mutual support demonstrated by both sides.”

Relations between the two nations continue to gain momentum through sustained engagement at the highest levels. Georgia’s Prime Minister has maintained a strong presence in the UAE, participating in major international platforms such as Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the World Governments Summit earlier this year. Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, paid a landmark visit to Georgia in September 2025, further reinforcing bilateral cooperation.

Alongside political dialogue, economic cooperation has emerged as one of the most significant drivers of the partnership. Ambassador Janjgava underscored Georgia’s strategic position as a gateway between Europe and Asia, offering investors access to a business-friendly environment and rapidly growing sectors including tourism, logistics, renewable energy, infrastructure, hospitality, agriculture, real estate, and technology.

Over the past two decades, UAE investments in Georgia have reached approximately USD 1.5 billion, supported by major investors including Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC, Dhabi Group, Rakeen Uptown Development LLC, Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi Ports Group. In 2025 UAE Developer “Eagle Hills” has launched a major 6.6 billion dollar mega real estate project in Georgia, and it’s considered one of the largest foreign investments in the country’s history.

Today, more than 200 UAE-capital companies are registered in Georgia, while around 2,000 Georgians live and work in the UAE, contributing to business and entrepreneurship across various sectors.

The Ambassador also highlighted the transformative impact of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in October 2023, which continues to unlock new avenues for trade and investment. “Strong partnerships are built on trust, consistency, and a willingness to explore new possibilities together,” he said. “When countries create the right environment for cooperation, businesses and investors can transform ideas into lasting success.”

Tourism has similarly become one of the fastest-growing sectors of cooperation. Last year alone, nearly half a million visitors travelled to Georgia from the UAE, including expatriate residents, while approximately 15,000 were UAE nationals. In return, around 35,000 visitors from Georgia travelled to the UAE in 2025. Supporting this growth, direct connectivity between the two countries has expanded significantly, with airlines operating approximately 50 direct flights per week on a regular basis and up to 65 weekly flights during peak travel periods.

Education and innovation represent another promising frontier for bilateral engagement. According to Ambassador Janjgava, both countries share a common understanding of education as a strategic investment in future development, making collaboration in this field particularly natural.

“Georgia and the UAE both understand that education today cannot remain isolated from technology, innovation, and the needs of the modern economy,” he said. “This common understanding helps institutions speak the same language when discussing cooperation.”

The educational partnership is already producing tangible results. Currently, up to 10 Georgian students are pursuing higher education at leading UAE institutions, including Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and New York University Abu Dhabi, through fully funded scholarships. During his visit to Georgia, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan further announced 10 additional scholarship opportunities for Georgian students at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

At the same time, UAE nationals continue to pursue studies in Georgia, while thousands of UAE-based expatriates choose Georgian universities for higher education, further strengthening academic and cultural connections between the two nations.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Janjgava believes that the future of Georgia-UAE relations will increasingly be shaped by people-to-people engagement, innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural exchange.

“My personal message, especially to young people, is that diplomacy is ultimately about people,” he said. “It is about curiosity, respect, patience, and the ability to understand another country beyond stereotypes or headlines.”

He encouraged aspiring diplomats and young professionals to embrace lifelong learning, adaptability, and trust-building as essential qualities for success in an interconnected world. “Knowledge is important, but character is equally important,” he added. “One must be able to listen, learn, adapt, and build trust carefully over time.”

As Georgia and the UAE continue to deepen their strategic partnership, Ambassador Janjgava emphasized that the relationship extends far beyond official agreements and government initiatives.

“I hope readers in both countries remember that Georgia-UAE relations are not only about official visits or agreements,” he concluded. “They are also about students, tourists, entrepreneurs, cultural exchanges, and people who discover each other’s countries with genuine interest.”

With growing cooperation across diplomacy, trade, tourism, education, and innovation, the Georgia-UAE partnership stands as a model of how shared vision, mutual respect, and strong people-to-people ties can create lasting opportunities for future generations.