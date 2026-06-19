Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates – In presence of H. E Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Chamber signed a collaboration agreement with the Office of the China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) in Guangdong which is affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China in Guangdong. The agreement was signed at the sidelines of AIM Talks in Guangzhou, China, one of the world’s leading industrial innovation hubs by H. E Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Jiang Xingjun on behalf of the China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair.

The agreement comes as part of strengthening the trade, economic, and investment cooperation relations between business owners in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and China, it includes exchanging information, organizing delegations to participate in exhibitions and events organized by both parties, and facilitating the achievement of their shared interests which will benefit both sides.

H. E Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce underscored keenness of the Chamber to develop the joint economic work mechanisms between the Chamber and the Office of the China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) and to enhance trade and investment relations between them, in a way that contributes to unlocking new opportunities for strategic partnerships and enables the business community to benefit from the promising opportunities available in both markets, which will strengthen the position of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah as a global leading business and trade hub.

He added that the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber is committed to support the companies operating under the Chamber to successfully expand in the international market and enhance growth of the SMEs in the Emirate, in addition to its pivotal role in supporting growth of the digital economy in the Emirate, and protect interests of the business community while promoting the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and reinforce its position and reputation as a favorite destination for investment.