Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dubai Municipality has approved Dubox’s Modular Construction System as part of its newly approved building systems, reinforcing its ongoing efforts to promote advanced and sustainable construction technologies. The approval supports the adoption of innovative building solutions that enhance construction efficiency, accelerate project delivery, and improve the quality of buildings and public facilities.

A delegation from Dubai Municipality, led by Eng. Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency, conducted a site visit to the company’s manufacturing facility, operated by AMANA Group in Dubai Industrial City. The visit aimed to strengthen collaboration with the private sector and reaffirm Dubai Municipality’s commitment to supporting and advancing modern construction methodologies.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed the modular construction process, through which building units are manufactured within a controlled factory environment in accordance with the highest quality standards before being transported and assembled on-site within significantly shorter timeframes. This approach helps reduce waste, minimise environmental impact, and improve resource efficiency.

The company also showcased the different types of buildings it manufactures, its ongoing projects, future development plans, and several challenges associated with expanding the adoption of modern construction methods across the sector.

Eng. Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality is committed to fostering a competitive and attractive business environment within the construction sector by encouraging the wider adoption of advanced building technologies and modern construction methods. We are also providing the necessary support to facilitate the use of modular construction in the development of housing projects for Emirati citizens, an approach that has the potential to reduce the overall cost of these projects.”

The company also presented the progress of the modular buildings being manufactured for Dubai Municipality’s “Work from Park” initiative, which launched with Al Barsha Pond Park and aims to provide interactive and flexible workspaces within public parks.