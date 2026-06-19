Sharjah, UAE, Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), chaired the AUS Board of Trustees meeting held recently on campus. The board approved a series of resolutions covering academic governance, faculty recognition, budget planning, strategic projects, audited financial statements and new board appointments.

Her Highness Sheikha Bodour said: “Over the past three years, the AUS Board of Trustees has strengthened the foundations of a transparent, disciplined and future-focused institution, providing the right guidance and oversight to support AUS through growth and transformation. Thanks to them, we are pursuing our strategic plan from a position of strength, with growing academic momentum, sound financial planning and a clear vision for the future. I want to thank all trustees, past and present, whose expertise and commitment have helped position AUS for a successful future.”

Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, highlighted the significance of the board’s actions.

“These approvals give AUS a clear framework for the year ahead,” said Chancellor Laursen. “They support faculty excellence, strengthen investment in research and graduate studies and advance major projects that are central to the university’s long-term development. With the board’s guidance, our focus is on disciplined implementation and on ensuring that each priority delivers measurable value for students, faculty, partners and the wider community.”

The board approved the establishment of an AUS-owned K–12 school, to be operated by GEMS Education under a long-term management agreement. The school will follow an American curriculum and serve as a research- and innovation-focused feeder institution, creating opportunities for engagement between the school community and AUS faculty and students.

The board also approved the AUS Urban Hub Project, a large-scale mixed-use development on university land adjacent to the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park. Envisioned as a sustainable, AI-enabled community, the hub will bring together residential, commercial and innovation-focused spaces, strengthening AUS’ role in regional growth and long-term value creation.

The board also approved the appointment of six new members: Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank; His Excellency Hatem Mohamed Al Mosa, Director General of the Petroleum Department in the Emirate of Sharjah and Secretary-General of the Sharjah Energy Council; Irina Bokova, former Director-General of UNESCO and Chair of the Governing Council of the UN University for Peace; Dr. Mohamed El-Erian, René M. Kern Practice Professor at The Wharton School and Senior Global Fellow at the Lauder Institute, University of Pennsylvania; Mouza Alabbar, Co-Founder and CEO of Alabbar Enterprises; and His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Holy See.

The board approved changing the name of the university’s executive education division to Executive Education and Professional Development, supporting AUS’ work in continuing education, professional learning and industry engagement.

The board also approved faculty rolling contracts and faculty promotions. In recognition of sustained academic service and achievement, Dr. Vernon Pederson from the Department of International Studies, Dr. Yousef Salamin from the Department of Physics and Dr. Adil Tamimi from the Department of Civil Engineering received the title of Professor Emeritus. Dr. Jamal Abdalla from the Department of Civil Engineering was recognized as Distinguished Professor.

The board approved the Fiscal Year 2026–2027 General Operating Budget, including parameters and endowment allocations, as well as the Fiscal Year 2026–2027 Research and Graduate Studies Budget. It also approved the audited financial statements of American University of Sharjah Enterprises for Fiscal Year 2024–2025.

The AUS Board of Trustees provides oversight of the university’s strategic direction, governance and long-term institutional development. Through these approvals, the board continues to support AUS’ priorities in education, research, operational planning and service to Sharjah and the UAE.

For more information on AUS and its strategic initiatives, visit www.aus.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Samar Saeed, Assistant Manager for Public Relations, Office of Strategic Communications and Marketing at AUS, +971 6 515 2362, smahmoud@aus.edu

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Inspired by his vision, AUS was established as a leading educational institution dedicated to advancing society through academic excellence, research, innovation and meaningful collaboration with industry and culture.

Today, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, AUS is further enhancing its position regionally and globally by driving innovative research, expanding academic programs and strengthening global partnerships.

Ranked consistently among the top 3 percent of universities in the Arab region (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2026), AUS is also recognized globally, ranking among the top 18 percent of ranked universities in the world (QS World University Rankings, 2026).

AUS offers 33 undergraduate majors, 48 minors, 21 master’s programs and eight PhD programs through four academic units: the College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Engineering; and School of Business Administration.

The university is licensed and its degree programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, with additional international accreditations from respected bodies including ABET, AACSB and NAAB.

Home to students from over 100 nationalities, AUS provides a dynamic and inclusive learning environment where students are empowered to become impactful leaders, innovators and changemakers.

AUS delivers an exceptional educational experience, combining rigorous academic standards with rich cultural diversity and practical, real-world applications, with world-class facilities, renowned faculty and a dynamic academic community.