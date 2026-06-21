Ajman, United Arab Emirates: The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media commenced a promotional roadshow that will run from 21 June until 27 June 2026, covering three major cities in the People’s Republic of China. The initiative aims to expand the Department’s strategic partnerships with leading Chinese tourism and cultural industry stakeholders, while strengthening Ajman’s presence in one of the world’s most important tourism markets.

The roadshow forms part of the Department’s strategy to establish the Emirate as a leading tourism and cultural destination on the international stage by promoting its world-class attractions and building high-value partnerships in key international markets. This aligns with the Emirate’s vision of leveraging tourism and culture as drivers of intercultural dialogue and sustainable economic development.

The tour will include the city of Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province in central China; Wuhan, the capital and largest city of Hubei Province; and Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province and the country’s third-largest city. During the roadshow, the Department will hold a series of intensive meetings and professional engagements with leading tourism companies and organisations, aimed at signing cooperation agreements to develop joint tourism and marketing programmes that will stimulate tourism between both nations while creating broader opportunities for partnership and investment within Ajman’s tourism sector.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, affirmed that the promotional roadshow represents an important strategic step in fortifying the Emirate’s standing in priority international markets. He noted that the Chinese market is a key partner in the

Department’s plans to develop Ajman’s tourism sector, given its size, promising opportunities and sustained growth.

His Excellency said: “Through this roadshow, we seek to establish long-term strategic partnerships with stakeholders across China’s tourism sector and to develop joint tourism products and experiences that showcase Ajman’s distinctive tourism and cultural offerings. These efforts will further enhance the Emirate’s competitiveness as an integrated tourism and cultural destination on the global tourism map.”

This initiative reflects the growing relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China, underscoring the role of tourism and culture in strengthening connections and mutual understanding between both countries. It also forms part of the Department's broader efforts to showcase Ajman's world-class tourism and cultural assets while building high-value partnerships across key international markets.

The roadshow reflects the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media’s commitment to moving beyond destination promotion towards building a sustainable international partnership ecosystem based on integrated tourism marketing and cultural exchange. Such efforts contribute to attracting new visitor segments, creating greater opportunities for tourism growth in the Emirate, and opening new avenues for cooperation with global markets that ultimately diversify Ajman’s tourism economy.