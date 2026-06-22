Euronext wheat futures climbed around 2% on Monday as an intensifying heatwave in Europe raised concerns about crop damage, though ​Chicago wheat fell for a ⁠second session as a firm dollar and falling oil prices weighed on the U.S. market. Chicago corn eased ‌while soybeans ticked higher with support from stronger vegetable oil markets. September wheat, the most-active contract on Paris-based Euronext, was up 2.4% at €206.00 ($235.83) ​per metric ton at 1157 GMT, after hitting a three-week high.

Market concerns about heat damage had focused so far on corn in France ​and Spain. ​But with highs around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) forecast in France for several days and hot conditions spreading into Central Europe, worries about wheat were also emerging, traders said.

"The impact in France ⁠isn't that obvious but for Germany and Poland it could be pretty unfavourable," a European trader said. AgResource has reduced by more than 2 million tons its projection for this year's European Union wheat production due to the heat while also anticipating a deterioration of milling quality in the French crop, Bill Tierney, the U.S. consultancy's chief economist, said in a ​LinkedIn post.

November corn on ‌Euronext was up ⁠2% at €217.25 a ⁠ton after hitting a near two-month high. On the Chicago Board of Trade, the most-active wheat contract was down 0.5% at $6.11-1/4 a bushel, ​extending a fall from Thursday when the contract retreated from a two-week peak. Chicago markets were ‌closed on Friday for the Juneteenth holiday.

A one-year high for the dollar ⁠index and a slide in crude oil sparked profit-taking in Chicago grains before the U.S. holiday weekend. The dollar held steady on Monday while oil slipped on signs of progress in U.S.-Iran talks following last week's conclusion of an outline deal to halt their war. An advancing U.S. harvest and favourable crop prospects in Russia and Ukraine have taken attention away from drought damage to the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop.

CBOT corn lost 0.1% to $4.17 a bushel while CBOT soybeans added 0.4% to $11.47-3/4 a bushel. Abundant rainfall and moderate temperatures have curbed corn and soybean prices this month, though traders say wet conditions may start to impede corn growth. Soybeans drew some support from a ‌bounce in soyoil prices , which tracked strength in other vegetable oils.

Traders are ⁠closely monitoring signs of renewed Chinese buying. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last ​week confirmed the sale of 132,000 tons of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2026/27 marketing year, marking the first publicly reported Chinese purchase since a May summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Prices at 1157 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 611.25 -2.75 -0.45 CBOT corn 417.00 -0.50 -0.12 CBOT ​soy 1147.75 5.00 0.44 Paris wheat 206.00 4.75 2.36 Paris maize 219.25 5.75 2.69 Paris ‌rapeseed 512.00 7.75 1.54 WTI crude oil 76.50 -0.10 -0.13 Euro/dollar 1.14 0.00 -0.17 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy U.S. cents/bushel, Paris futures in ⁠euros per metric ton.

($1 = 0.8735 euros)