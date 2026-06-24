In line with ongoing efforts to reinforce the rule of law, enhance the efficiency of Dubai’s legal system and ensure the effective oversight of the implementation of legislation across the Emirate, the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai (SLC) organised an awareness workshop titled ‘The Local Legislative Regulation of Law Enforcement Capacity in the Emirate of Dubai.’

Led by Dr Yahya Abdullah Al-Adwan, Senior Legal Advisor at the SLC General Secretariat, the workshop provided local government employees in the Emirate of Dubai with the requisite legal knowledge to develop a sound understanding of law enforcement capacity and support the proper implementation of the provisions of Law No. (19) of 2024 Regulating Law Enforcement Capacity in the Emirate of Dubai, its Implementing Bylaw and the relevant resolutions issued thereunder.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General, noted that the local legislative regulation of law enforcement capacity in the Emirate of Dubai serves as a key pillar in enhancing the ability of government entities to safeguard public order and ensure compliance with the legislation in force across the Emirate. This is achieved by effectively addressing all forms of legislative violations and mitigating their impact.

H.E. Bin Meshar added that the legislative regulation represents an important milestone towards enhancing the efficiency of government oversight over the implementation of legislation, while empowering government entities to effectively fulfil their role in ensuring compliance with applicable legislation. This, in turn, contributes to reinforcing the principles of good governance and the rule of law, as well as protecting public and private rights and interests, thereby strengthening the confidence of individuals and institutions in the effectiveness of Dubai’s legal system.

H.E. Bin Meshar commented: “The local legislative regulation of law enforcement capacity in the Emirate of Dubai extends beyond merely defining the powers and procedures governing law enforcement functions. Rather, it constitutes a comprehensive regulatory framework reflecting internationally recognised best practices in this field. It also embodies Dubai’s vision of developing a flexible and advanced legal system characterised by efficiency, transparency, and continuous readiness to keep pace with rapid changes and emerging technological developments, while supporting the Emirate’s comprehensive development journey."

For his part, Dr Yahya Abdullah Al-Adwan said: "The role of the local legislative regulation of law enforcement capacity extends beyond merely setting out the provisions governing the grant of this capacity and the conditions for its exercise. Rather, it establishes a legal framework for carrying out law enforcement functions, defining the limits and controls governing their exercise and the legal effects arising therefrom. This regulation further ensures that law enforcement functions are performed in accordance with clear legal foundations and procedural safeguards that guarantee effective implementation of legislation on the one hand, and the protection of individuals’ rights and the safeguarding of their privacy on the other."

The workshop covered a range of themes combining theoretical and practical aspects, such as defining the concept of law enforcement capacity, examining its legal nature and distinguishing characteristics, as well as the distinction between law enforcement and administrative control. The workshop also reviewed the most significant provisions introduced under Law No. (19) of 2024 and its Implementing Bylaw, including permitting the use of modern technologies in law enforcement functions and recognising reports prepared by law enforcement officers as having evidentiary value.

Participants developed skills in precise legal drafting of decisions granting or revoking law enforcement capacity. The session further facilitated discussions on actual cases in respect of which the General Secretariat has issued legal opinions. The cases were analysed in an interactive manner, enabling participants to actively engage in the discussions, exchange perspectives, and formulate recommendations, enhancing their understanding of the law’s provisions and avoiding ambiguity or misinterpretation during practical implementation.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.co