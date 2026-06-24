In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to declare 2026 as the ‘Year of the Family,’ the Dubai Judicial Institute has launched the ‘Emirati Family Charter’ initiative. Designed to strengthen unity within Emirati families, the initiative reimagines the concepts of ‘commitment’ and ‘agreement’ as shared social values rather than legal practices.

The ‘Emirati Family Charter’ initiative aligns with the national agenda to support the growth and development of Emirati families, and reinforces the values of family cohesion, which serve as the cornerstone of a united and prosperous society.

The initiative was launched through an introductory video, produced in collaboration with Digital Dubai, featuring the ‘Virtual Emirati Family’ – an AI-powered initiative launched by Digital Dubai. The virtual family serves as an interactive interface that reflects Emirati society, its aspirations, and future ambitions, while delivering awareness messages to the public through an engaging and interactive approach.

The initiative encourages Emirati families to document their daily practices and authentic family traditions, showcasing them as expressions of the values and principles upon which families are built for future generations. It also aims to promote mutual respect among family members, embodying the spirit of family cohesion and solidarity.

The initiative is intended for all Emirati families, and will honour inspiring submissions that effectively document family practices and traditions. Evaluations will be based upon criteria, which include meaningful impact, inclusiveness, and authenticity.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

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