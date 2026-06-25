Doha, Qatar – The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has announced the launch of its Bachelor’s and Diploma programs in Animal Health and Veterinary Science, reinforcing its commitment to supporting national priorities and developing specialized talent in the field of animal health.

The new programs have been designed to strengthen national capabilities in animal health through a comprehensive applied learning approach that combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on training in animal care, disease prevention, diagnostics, and livestock management.

The launch comes in response to national priorities identified by the Ministry of Municipality and reflects the growing demand for qualified professionals capable of supporting veterinary services and strengthening public health systems in Qatar.

Students enrolled in the programs will develop specialized technical and practical skills in animal care, animal disease prevention, diagnostic techniques, livestock management, and veterinary support services in line with industry best practices. Through UDST’s applied education model, graduates will be equipped with the knowledge and experience needed to contribute effectively to the sector and meet workforce demands.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Shahrokh Esfandiari, Dean of the College of Health Sciences at UDST, said:

“The launch of the Bachelor’s and Diploma programmes in Animal Health and Veterinary Science responds to the growing need for qualified professionals with the knowledge and skills required to support animal health and veterinary services in Qatar. The programmes emphasize applied learning that bridges academic knowledge with practical training, ensuring graduates are prepared to contribute meaningfully to public health and strengthen national readiness to address future health challenges.”

He added:

“These programmes align with Qatar’s One Health approach, which recognizes the close connection between human, animal, and environmental health. They also reflect the University’s commitment to developing academic programs that address national priorities and labour market needs while preparing highly qualified graduates capable of supporting sustainable development and contributing to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The programs contribute directly to protecting public health by strengthening readiness in the animal health sector and supporting the objectives of the One Health approach adopted in Qatar. By preparing qualified professionals in this field, UDST is helping enhance the country’s capacity to respond to zoonotic diseases and future public health challenges.

The launch further reflects the University’s commitment to transforming national priorities into meaningful educational opportunities through the development of future-ready skills and highly qualified graduates in strategically important sectors.

UDST continues to leverage applied education and strategic partnerships with local and international stakeholders to ensure students acquire globally relevant competencies and practical experience that prepare them for successful careers.

The programs support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 through the development of qualified human capital, the advancement of applied knowledge, and the promotion of sustainable development and professional excellence across priority sectors.

Applications are now open through the University’s website: udst.edu.qa

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 80 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa