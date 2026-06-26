The collaboration aims to support genomic and biomedical research relevant to the UAE population while advancing education and training in genomics, data science, and biomedical sciences.

San Diego, California, USA – The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Novartis Middle East FZE today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore collaboration in genomics research, scientific capacity building, and advanced therapies, reinforcing their shared commitment to advancing healthcare innovation and improving patient outcomes.

The collaboration further strengthens Abu Dhabi's genomics ecosystem by connecting global scientific expertise with one of the world's largest population genomics programmes. The joint efforts in research, capability building and advanced therapies, will support the translation of genomic insights into improved health outcomes for patients in Abu Dhabi and around the world.

Through this collaboration, both organisations will build on Abu Dhabi's established strengths in genomics, precision medicine and health innovation, supporting research that is relevant to the UAE population while strengthening local scientific capabilities and advancing access to innovative therapies.The partnership builds on Abu Dhabi's leadership in genomics through the Emirati Genome Program, which has sequenced more than 900,000 genomes to date. These insights are creating new opportunities to advance precision medicine, support population-specific research and accelerate the development of more targeted approaches to prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said:"Abu Dhabi has established one of the world's most comprehensive population genomics programmes, creating new opportunities to better understand disease, improve prevention and accelerate the development of more personalised approaches to care. This collaboration with Novartis strengthens an ecosystem that already brings together genomics, research, healthcare delivery and innovation within a single connected environment. By combining global scientific expertise with Abu Dhabi's capabilities in genomics and precision medicine, we are accelerating the translation of research into solutions that can improve outcomes for patients and communities.”

Mohamed Ezz Eldin, Head of Novartis GCC Cluster, added: "We are proud to strengthen our longstanding collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi through this strategic Memorandum of Understanding. By combining Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision for healthcare innovation with Novartis’ global scientific expertise, we have an opportunity to support advances in genomics research, scientific capability building, and the future of precision medicine. We look forward to exploring initiatives that can contribute to better health outcomes and help address the evolving needs of patients in the UAE."

The signing builds on the longstanding relationship between DoH and Novartis across multiple areas, including clinical research, health technology assessment, and policy engagement in innovative treatment areas. The MoU further reflects both organizations’ commitment to fostering scientific collaboration, strengthening local capabilities, and supporting innovation that can benefit patients in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during a visit by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi delegation to the Novartis Biomedical Research site in San Diego, held alongside BIO International Convention 2026. The visit included a leadership engagement, site tour, and discussions on future opportunities for collaboration in genomics and biomedical research.

About the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH)

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Committed to ensuring excellence in healthcare, DoH monitors the health status of the population while shaping the regulatory framework for the health system. This includes inspecting against regulations, enforcing standards and encouraging the adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare providers in the Emirate. Abu Dhabi remains dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare by establishing an intelligent and sustainable ecosystem that prioritises health, longevity and quality of life for all community members. Leveraging state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge capabilities, DoH continues to develop and implement initiatives and programmes in line with its strategic focus areas, Healthy Population, Best-in-Class Care and Resilience and Innovation. These efforts reflect DoH’s unwavering commitment to predicting, preventing and personalising healthcare for every individual.

For further information on DOH, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/ and follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mariam Al Marzooqi,

msalmarzooqi@doh.gov.ae

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious diseases. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.

Novartis Media Relations

Joy Khoury

Head of Communications and Patient Advocacy – Novartis GCC and META Cluster

Joy.Khoury@novartis.com