In the presence of the Attorney General of Dubai

Dubai: Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) has launched the 15th cohort of its flagship, accredited training program, ‘Judicial and Legal Studies for Public Prosecution Members,’ reaffirming its commitment to developing national talent and enhancing the readiness of judicial authority members in line with the highest professional and academic standards. The program also supports ongoing efforts to keep pace with emerging developments in criminal investigations and judicial practice.

The launching ceremony was held in the presence of His Excellency Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of the Dubai Judicial Institute; Her Excellency Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute; and several leaders from the Public Prosecution.

The program’s latest cohort seeks to qualify 22 Emirati trainees nominated to join the Public Prosecution through a comprehensive training framework that combines legal qualification, judicial knowledge and practical application. The program is designed to equip professionals with the competencies, skills, and professional readiness required to perform their duties with efficiency.

His Excellency Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan emphasised that accredited training programs play a vital role in preparing Public Prosecution members by broadening their legal and judicial knowledge, advancing their specialised expertise, and enhancing their ability to undertake judicial responsibilities and institutional duties confidently. H.E. noted that such initiatives reflect the vision of wise leadership to empower national talent and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a global model for judicial excellence, the rule of law, and the delivery of efficient justice. H.E. also highlighted the importance of sustained institutional collaboration across judicial entities and praised the judicial trainers who contributed to the success of the accredited ‘Judicial and Legal Studies for Public Prosecution Members’ program, wishing the new cohort success in their professional journey.

H.E. Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi stated that the launch of the 15th cohort reflects DJI’s ongoing commitment to enhancing specialised qualification programs, in accordance with the wise leadership’s vision to support the development of national talent and contribute to strengthening the efficiency and future-readiness of Dubai’s judicial ecosystem.

Her Excellency said: “The program is one of the Institute’s key initiatives for preparing national talent with the legal expertise, judicial understanding, and practical capabilities, enhancing their preparedness to advance justice and the rule of law in line with Dubai’s ambition for a globally leading judicial ecosystem.”

H.E. added: “At DJI, we view the development of Public Prosecution members as a strategic investment in the future of justice. Accordingly, we continue to advance our training offerings through collaboration with distinguished members of the judicial authority and specialised experts, ensuring a high-quality learning experience that enhances national competencies and supports the sustainability of judicial excellence.”

Delivered over six months, the program comprises 450 training hours, equivalent to 30 accredited credit hours under the National Qualifications Framework (NQF). It has been designed as an integrated learning journey that combines theoretical knowledge, practical skills, and specialised criminal disciplines to meet the evolving requirements of judicial work and future challenges.

Coinciding with the launch of the new cohort, DJI also honoured the trainers of the program’s 14th cohort under the theme ‘Pioneers of Training Excellence: A Lasting Impact,’ in recognition of their dedication and significant contributions to the preparation and qualification of Public Prosecution members, as well as their role in transferring judicial knowledge and expertise to future generations of national talent.

Through its accredited programs, DJI continues to reinforce its position as a leading judicial training institution by delivering an advanced learning ecosystem rooted in international best practices. These efforts support the development of highly qualified judicial and legal professionals capable of advancing justice and strengthening Dubai’s standing as a global model for judicial excellence.

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