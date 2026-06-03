Empowering national talent and enhancing professional capabilities through specialised training programmes that address emerging occupational risks and strengthen future readiness

Exchanging global best practices and leveraging innovation and artificial intelligence to support proactive protection systems and enhance prevention and safety efficiency

Pilot projects and research initiatives to support innovation and transformation in prevention systems

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the UK-based Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) to strengthen collaboration in advancing occupational health, safety, and wellbeing systems. The partnership aims to foster an integrated and sustainable work environment aligned with the highest international standards and best practices, enhancing the safety and wellbeing of employees and workers while supporting productivity through advanced levels of safety, efficiency, and quality of life.

The memorandum reflects Dubai Municipality’s ongoing commitment to providing a safe and sustainable working environment across the emirate.

The agreement covers several areas of cooperation, most notably the development of specialised training programmes aimed at empowering national talent and enhancing professional capabilities. It also includes joint research initiatives to address emerging occupational risks and strengthen future readiness, in addition to advancing safety innovation through the adoption of modern technologies and artificial intelligence to support proactive protection systems and improve prevention and safety performance.

The collaboration will also focus on conducting studies, pilot projects, and joint initiatives that contribute to improving occupational health and safety outcomes, while facilitating the exchange of best practices and applied knowledge in occupational health, safety, and wellbeing. Furthermore, it includes capacity-building initiatives through the organisation of workshops, conferences, seminars, and joint training programmes for inspectors, specialists, and professionals working in the sector, supporting continuous professional development and enhancing workforce readiness.

Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The collaboration with the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) marks a significant step forward in Dubai Municipality’s efforts to foster a safe and motivating work environment that upholds the highest occupational health and safety standards while creating opportunities for growth, development, and productivity that contribute to individual wellbeing and enhanced quality of life.”

Dr Naseem added: “At Dubai Municipality, we are committed to strengthening cooperation and building effective partnerships with leading international institutions, centres, and experts to advance occupational health and safety systems and tools, while contributing to the development of global industry standards. This further reinforces Dubai’s position as a trusted global hub and a pioneer in adopting innovative occupational safety solutions.”

Vanessa Harwood-Whitcher, Chief Executive and Team Leader at IOSH, said: "IOSH is delighted to collaborate with Dubai Municipality on this important partnership, which reflects a shared commitment to creating safer, healthier, and more resilient workplaces through international best practice and proactive risk management.”

She continued: “By combining IOSH’s global expertise with Dubai Municipality’s leadership ambitions, we have a valuable opportunity to strengthen professional capabilities, advance innovation, and support the development of future-ready occupational health and safety systems. Through collaboration in training, research, and practical initiatives, we look forward to delivering meaningful impact and contributing to higher standards of workplace wellbeing and safety."

Dubai Municipality manages an integrated public health, occupational safety, and food safety ecosystem across the Emirate of Dubai, based on advanced frameworks and methodologies aimed at ensuring the highest levels of prevention and proactive protection against risks that may affect the health and safety of individuals and communities. These efforts contribute to creating a safe and healthy urban environment that enhances quality of life and wellbeing for residents and visitors alike, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global city to live and work in through advanced standards that support sustainable wellbeing and future readiness.