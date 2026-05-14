​​​Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development highlighted the impact of a number of its development projects that have collectively contributed to improving the lives of more than 1.3 million families and beneficiaries across developing countries worldwide, reflecting its continued commitment to advancing sustainable socioeconomic development and strengthening resilient communities through strategic, high-impact investments.

ADFD’s development portfolio spans Asia, Africa, and other developing regions, delivering tangible impact at scale through investments that strengthen infrastructure, expand access to essential services, and create long-term economic opportunities for communities. The announcement aligns with the UAE’s “Year of Family 2026”, which emphasises strengthening family cohesion and promoting inclusive, resilient communities as a foundation for sustainable development, reflecting the UAE leadership’s vision of families as the cornerstone of stable and prosperous societies.

The Fund emphasised that sustainable development is ultimately measured by its ability to improve people’s lives and create long-term social and economic value for families and communities. Its financing spans key sectors including infrastructure, renewable energy, water, healthcare, agriculture, AI, housing, and community development, supporting initiatives that expand opportunity, strengthen resilience, and improve quality of life across developing nations.

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said:

“On the International Day of Families, we reflect on the fundamental role families play as the cornerstone of stable, prosperous, and resilient societies. At ADFD, we view sustainable development financing as an investment in people, where every project we support is ultimately aimed at improving the quality of life for families and enabling communities to thrive.”

He added: “Our commitment goes beyond infrastructure and capital deployment. It is about enabling opportunity, strengthening resilience, and ensuring that development outcomes are felt at the level of the family unit, which remains the foundation of every society. When families have access to energy, healthcare, education, transport, and economic opportunity, communities become more resilient and nations become more prosperous.”

Beyond infrastructure and economic growth, ADFD’s projects continue to create meaningful human impact by empowering women, supporting children’s access to education and essential services, and helping families build more stable and sustainable livelihoods. Through improved healthcare, access to clean energy and water, enhanced connectivity, and expanded economic opportunities, the Fund’s initiatives contribute to building more inclusive and resilient communities for current and future generations.

These outcomes are reflected across ADFD’s global development portfolio. In Laos, the Southern National Road No. 13 Development Project is strengthening connectivity, expanding access to markets and essential services, and supporting agricultural productivity and trade flows. By improving transport efficiency and reducing travel time and logistics costs, the project is expected to benefit more than 48,000 households annually, positively impacting over 255,000 individuals and supporting broader economic opportunity.

In Togo, the Mohammed bin Zayed Solar Energy Complex is expanding access to clean and reliable energy for more than 158,000 families and small businesses, strengthening energy security and supporting sustainable growth. Across Liberia, Niger, and Togo, ADFD-supported renewable energy initiatives have collectively improved electricity access for approximately 750,000 families, enhancing resilience and improving quality of life.

Meanwhile, in the Comoros, projects implemented under the Mother of the Nation Development Programme have reached more than 360,000 beneficiaries through initiatives focused on agriculture, food security, and community empowerment.

As global development priorities continue to evolve, ADFD remains committed to financing projects that place people, families, and community resilience at the centre of sustainable socioeconomic progress.