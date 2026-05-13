Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has announced that the Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai Government entities, departments, and institutions for the year 1447 AH will commence on Monday, 25 May 2026, and conclude on Friday, 29 May 2026. Official working hours will resume on Monday, 1 June 2026.

Entities operating on a shift basis, or those responsible for customer services and public service facilities, may determine working hours in line with their operational requirements to ensure continuity of services throughout the holiday period.

On this occasion, Dubai Government Human Resources Department extended its sincere congratulations and best wishes to the UAE’s leadership, government, and people, as well as residents across the country and the Arab and Islamic nations, praying that this blessed occasion returns with continued prosperity, wellbeing, and blessings for all.