Intensive inspection campaign covering 356 salons in special development areas

Abdulla Belhoul: The campaign represents an extension of a strict and proactive regulatory approach that places community health and safety at the top of priorities

The Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees, at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has concluded a series of intensive inspection campaigns carried out during the first quarter of 2026. The campaigns covered 356 establishments, including beauty centers and men’s and women’s salons within its jurisdiction.

The campaign achieved a high compliance rate of 94.11%, reflecting a proactive regulatory approach aimed at strengthening adherence to health requirements and improving service quality, thereby supporting public health protection and fostering a safe and sustainable working environment.

This initiative is part of the strategic direction of the Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability (EHSS) Department Management at “Trakhees”, represented by the Health and Safety Inspection Section. It aims to ensure that establishments comply with approved health standards and requirements, contributing to public health protection, community safety and well-being, as well as supporting a safe and sustainable business environment.

The campaign focused on verifying compliance with general hygiene standards, proper implementation of sterilization procedures, safe use of equipment and products, and adherence to regulations governing business activities. It also aimed to raise awareness among establishment owners and workers about the importance of adopting proper health practices and providing a safe environment for customers.

Commenting on the performance in the first half of the year, Eng. Abdulla Mohammed Belhoul, CEO of The Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), stated that this campaign represents an extension of a strict and proactive regulatory approach that prioritizes community health and safety, and reflects a firm commitment to enforcing the highest compliance standards in personal care establishments.

He noted that the achieved results, which showed high levels of compliance, confirm the success of the regulatory system in embedding a culture of adherence. He added that the measures taken against violating establishments are part of a clear policy that does not tolerate any breach of health requirements, regardless of its severity.

He further added that “Trakhees” continues to develop its regulatory capabilities and enhance its efficiency to ensure early detection of any non-compliant practices and take immediate and decisive action to rectify them, thereby safeguarding the safety of both customers and workers.