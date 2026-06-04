Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), conducted a series of site visits to leading UAE-based manufacturers, including MEDECO, Star Paper Mill, and Dana Steel, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the growth and global competitiveness of national industries.

The visits form part of the strategic AED 1 billion export financing partnership between ADEX and Emirates Development Bank, which aims to provide integrated financing solutions to UAE manufacturers and exporters operating across priority sectors including advanced manufacturing, food security, healthcare, renewable energy, and other strategic industries.

During the visits, ADEX representatives engaged with company leadership teams to gain deeper insights into their operational capabilities, production expansion plans, export ambitions, and the opportunities and challenges shaping the industrial sector. The engagements also highlighted the role of tailored financing solutions in enabling manufacturers to scale operations, strengthen supply chains, and expand into international markets.

Khalil Al Mansoori, Executive Director of ADEX, said: “These visits reflect our commitment to strengthening engagement with UAE manufacturers and gaining firsthand insights into the evolving needs of national industries. As the UAE’s industrial sector continues to demonstrate strong potential and innovation across strategic industries, supporting national manufacturers remains key to advancing industrial localisation, strengthening supply chain resilience, enhancing export readiness, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a globally competitive industrial and export hub.”

H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, commented: "Our AED 1 billion financing partnership with ADEX goes beyond providing capital, it is about truly understanding the needs of UAE manufacturers on the ground. These site visits are a reflection of that commitment, giving us direct insight into the operational realities, supply chain challenges, and liquidity needs of our national industries. By staying close to the businesses we support, EDB can ensure our financing solutions are targeted, effective, and help manufacturers build the resilience they need to compete and grow globally."

ADEX will continue conducting additional visits to factories and industrial facilities across the UAE over the coming months as part of its broader efforts to deepen collaboration with national manufacturers, identify growth opportunities, and further strengthen the country’s industrial and export ecosystem.

These visits align with ADEX’s broader commitment to empowering UAE exporters, accelerating industrial growth, and supporting the national industrial agenda by fostering closer collaboration with manufacturers across key strategic sectors. Through continued engagement with industry stakeholders, ADEX aims to enhance export readiness, unlock new global market opportunities, and contribute to strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial ecosystem.