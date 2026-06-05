Dubai, UAE, World Environment Day, observed annually on 5 June and held this year under the theme ‘Now For Climate’, highlights that environmental protection is a strategic necessity closely linked to the future of development, quality of life and the preservation of natural resources for future generations. In this context, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continues to strengthen its role in supporting local and global efforts to protect the environment through an integrated portfolio of projects and initiatives that reduce carbon emissions, enhance resource efficiency and accelerate the transition towards clean energy and a green economy, in line with the vision of the wise leadership and the UAE’s climate action efforts.

“World Environment Day is an opportunity to renew our collective commitment to protect the environment and enhance the sustainability of natural resources, based on our shared responsibility towards the planet we live on. At DEWA, we believe that our role extends beyond providing electricity and water services to leading the transition towards a more sustainable future through innovation and the adoption of the latest clean solutions and technologies. Guided by the vision and directives of our wise leadership, we apply an integrated approach that places sustainability at the core of all our plans, projects and initiatives through investing in pioneering projects in clean and renewable energy, improving resource efficiency and developing innovative solutions that support the achievement of net zero,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The environment and natural resources are a trust placed in all our hands, and every step we take towards expanding solar energy projects, developing smart grids, desalinating water using environmentally friendly technologies, accelerating the transition to a green economy, alongside initiatives that raise community awareness, is a true embodiment of our shared responsibility to build a more resilient, prosperous and sustainable future for us and for generations to come,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer emphasised that DEWA is fully committed to complying with the highest local, federal and international standards and specifications across all its projects and operations. This commitment reinforces an integrated environmental system that protects natural resources, reduces waste and preserves biodiversity, embodying DEWA’s pioneering approach to environmental sustainability and climate action, in line with global best practices and supporting the UAE’s vision for comprehensive and sustainable development.

Pioneering projects and initiatives

DEWA implements pioneering projects and initiatives that reflect its strong commitment to embedding environmental sustainability within its organisational and operational model. These efforts support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, implemented by DEWA, is the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the independent power producer model, with a planned production capacity exceeding 8,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030. Its current capacity stands at 3,860MW, using the latest photovoltaic and concentrated solar power technologies. The share of clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix is expected to reach 36% by 2030, compared to 25% in the original plan, helping to avoid more than 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Green Hydrogen project

The Green Hydrogen project is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to use solar energy to produce hydrogen, store it and convert it back into electricity, in addition to other applications. The project produces approximately 20 kilogrammes of hydrogen per hour, with the storage tank capable of holding up to 240 kilogrammes. The plant, designed as a flexible platform for testing future hydrogen applications, uses hydrogen to generate electricity through a generator with a capacity of around 300 kilowatts.

Hydroelectric power plant in Hatta

The 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power station in Hatta is the first of its kind in the GCC region, with a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours and a lifespan of up to 80 years.

Green Charger initiative for electric vehicles

DEWA launched the Green Charger initiative in 2014 to develop an integrated charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), supporting green mobility and aligning with Dubai’s vision to be the smartest and happiest city in the world. The network comprises more than 2,223 charging points across Dubai, developed in collaboration with DEWA’s partners. Charging services are available to registered customers while unregistered users can charge their EVs through the guest mode feature. Charging stations can be located via DEWA’s website, smart app and 14 other digital platforms.

Green buildings

DEWA applies the highest international and local standards for green buildings across all its assets and is committed to improving the efficiency of resource use, including energy and water, throughout the building lifecycle. DEWA currently has 10 green buildings certified to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards.

Al Shera’a, DEWA’s new headquarters, has been built to be the tallest, largest and smartest net-positive government building in the world. The building has been designed to achieve the LEED Platinum and WELL Gold certifications. The building incorporates advanced technologies, including the Internet of Things, big and open data and artificial intelligence, alongside the latest renewable energy solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

Mariam Mikhail / Rasha AlArmouti

mariam@seenmedia.ae / rasha@seenmedia.ae

Seen Media

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://x.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

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