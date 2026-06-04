Dubai Maritime Authority, under the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, announced the launch of a new awareness initiative as part of the 2026 Marine Safety Campaign. The initiative aims to raise awareness among marine craft users in the Emirate of Dubai and enhance compliance with safety standards, contributing to reducing marine risks and accidents while ensuring the safety of sea-goers engaged in various marine activities.

The initiative targets renters of marine vessels, jet skis, and passengers of floating restaurants through collaboration with more than 514 licensed companies and establishments operating in Dubai’s maritime sector. These entities have been provided with awareness videos produced by Dubai Maritime Authority using innovative methods, delivering educational messages on preventive practices that should be followed to ensure the safety of sea-goers and promote a culture of marine safety across all maritime activities.

Dubai Maritime Authority has also issued Circular No. (14) of 2026, requiring companies and establishments operating in Dubai’s maritime sector to display safety guidance videos to customers renting or using marine craft of all types. The circular obliges operators to present the approved awareness materials and provide adequate explanations to users of marine activities to ensure compliance with the regulations in force in the Emirate of Dubai.

In this regard, Hamed Hassan, Director of the Maritime Registration Department at Dubai Maritime Authority, emphasized that this initiative reflects the Authority’s commitment to enhancing preventive awareness and promoting the highest standards of marine safety, supporting the provision of a safe and sustainable marine environment that aligns with Dubai’s global position as a leading hub for maritime and tourism activities.

Hassan stated: “Dubai Maritime Authority continues its firm commitment to strengthening the marine safety system in the Emirate of Dubai by developing innovative awareness tools that align with global best practices. The awareness videos represent an important step in ensuring that safety messages reach all categories of marine craft users in a simple and effective manner.”

He added: “We affirm that compliance with safety requirements is not merely a regulatory responsibility, but a shared responsibility that requires cooperation among all parties, including operators and renters, contributing to the protection of lives and enhancing the sustainability of the maritime sector in the emirate.”

Dubai Maritime Authority confirmed that this initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to promoting a culture of marine safety and enhancing a safe and sustainable operating environment, while also supporting licensed entities in implementing best practices and regulatory requirements.

Dubai Maritime Authority continues its efforts to develop guidance manuals and awareness materials to enhance the efficiency of regulating maritime activities and support Dubai’s aspirations for global leadership in this sector. Dubai is home to dozens of marinas and maritime facilities, in addition to thousands of registered marine craft, highlighting the importance of intensifying awareness and preventive efforts to ensure the highest levels of safety for sea users and participants in various maritime activities.