New initiative by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) consolidates licensing, banking, payments, logistics and telecom services into one integrated onboarding journey, reducing the need for founders to coordinate with multiple providers

Brings together 18 private sector partners through a single platform, simplifying business setup and operations

Gives businesses access to over AED 80,000 in potential value through pre-negotiated partner offers

Helps businesses save up to 200 hours typically spent sourcing vendors, comparing offers and completing onboarding processes

Empowers founders to move from idea to operation faster, supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and Dubai’s ambition to be a global hub for business, investment, and innovation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched SME in a Box, a new platform designed to make it faster, simpler, and more cost-efficient for entrepreneurs to start and operate businesses in Dubai.

SME in a Box provides founders with a single entry point to access essential business services including licensing support, banking, digital payments, logistics, telecommunications, and other operational services through a network of trusted providers. Instead of sourcing, comparing, and onboarding multiple vendors independently, businesses can access a curated ecosystem of partners through one platform.

For many small businesses, launching operations requires navigating multiple providers across these services, often resulting in delays, duplicated onboarding processes and unnecessary costs before the business is fully operational. SME in a Box is designed to eliminate this friction, helping businesses move from setup to operation faster while reducing administrative burden and improving cost efficiency.

The platform’s partner offers are estimated to unlock more than AED 80,000 in potential value per business across core operational services, depending on the solutions activated and the needs of each SME. These savings are delivered through a combination of discounted transaction rates, fee waivers, subsidized onboarding, reduced service charges and preferential partner packages. Emirati SME members can benefit from additional preferential offers and enhanced onboarding support to further encourage national entrepreneurship.

In addition to direct cost savings, founders who activate banking and payment solutions through the platform can also save up to 200 hours typically spent sourcing providers, comparing offers, negotiating contracts and completing multiple onboarding processes, allowing them to focus earlier on customers, revenue generation and business growth.

SME in a Box launches with 18 private-sector partners, all offering dedicated SME packages and streamlined onboarding support. Together, these partners help businesses reduce setup costs, simplify administrative processes and access essential infrastructure more quickly.

Certain digital-first services, including payments, logistics and telecommunications, can be activated within as little as 24 hours through integrated onboarding processes and automated eligibility verification. More complex services such as corporate banking and licensing approval continue to follow standard regulatory requirements but benefit from coordinated onboarding and pre-validation processes that reduce delays and administrative burden.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of DET, said: “Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of Dubai’s economy. Through direct consultation with founders, we understood that what they need most today is clarity, speed, and cost efficiency. SME in a Box is designed as a working product that removes friction from the system: fewer steps, fewer delays, and clearer costs from the outset. Founders can see what they are getting, how long it will take, and what it will cost before they begin. This product reflects a broader shift in how we support SMEs: from offering individual services to delivering a coordinated operating environment. It is built in partnership with the private sector, aligned with real business needs, structured to save costs, reduce time to market and increase certainty for founders. In a rapidly evolving global landscape, our priority remains unchanged: to ensure Dubai is the most dependable, efficient, and enabling place to start and grow a business. SME in a Box is a practical step towards that goal, and we will continue to expand and refine it in line with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

The initiative builds on Dubai’s longstanding commitment to ease of doing business, strengthening economic resilience, and delivering sustainable growth aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy. It also reflects DET’s continued focus on enhancing business friendliness, supporting SMEs at every stage, from micro‑enterprises to scaling companies, and reinforcing the emirate’s global competitiveness.

SME in a Box launches with 18 private sector partners including Emirates NBD, Network International, Commercial Bank of Dubai, du, Crossval, Paymob, Ziina, Qashio, Bayzat, Mamo, Aramex, Tabby, Arab Financial Services AFS, Revent, Ascentia, DHL, Maison, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. Collectively, these organisations form an integrated support ecosystem designed to simplify how small and medium enterprises establish and operate in Dubai, providing coordinated access to essential commercial services through a single platform.

The product will be rolled out in phases, beginning with core business enablement services, including licensing support, banking, payment processing, telecommunications, logistics, and marketing services. Future phases will introduce deeper digital integration and automated onboarding processes. Over time, SME in a Box will integrate with the Invest in Dubai platform, creating a unified digital entry point for business setup and operations.

SME in a Box will be integrated within Dubai Founders HQ connecting founders, investors, corporates, and ecosystem partners under the D33 Agenda. This integration ensures that businesses can move seamlessly from setup to scale, accessing a wider network of support including mentorship, investors, growth programmes, market access, and strategic partnerships through a single platform.

Looking ahead, DET and its partners will continue expanding the platform’s capabilities, integrating advanced analytics and automation to monitor adoption, optimise services and measure economic impact.

Entrepreneurs, startups, Dubai SME members and Dubai-based businesses are invited to explore SME in a Box and activate their services here.

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET):

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle, and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing, and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators, and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME):

As a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai SME was created as a resource for support, information, and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Dubai SME aims to drive the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SME businesses, support members throughout their entrepreneurial journey, enable SMEs to increase their contribution to Dubai’s economy and promote innovation and leadership across all segments of the sector.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dubai, and in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai SME prioritises the integration of entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on fostering a new generation of innovative and ambitious young Emirati talents. This strategy is pivotal to establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem characterised by its ability to develop home-grown businesses and subsequently encourage and support them in their efforts to evolve into leading companies on the global stage. Dubai SME is committed to providing UAE Nationals comprehensive support, helping them establish their business from start to finish - from planning their finances to simplifying official procedures and registration.

For further information, please contact:

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae