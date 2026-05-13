Abu Dhabi, UAE -- In celebration of Global Money Week, held under the theme “Smart Money Talks,” Sanadak, the Ombudsman Unit for the UAE, in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority, announced the winners of the “Sanadak Finfluencers Grant.” The grant aims to support graduates of the Young Financial Advisors program and empower them to leverage their skills and knowledge to deliver reliable, impactful financial content that contributes to promoting financial literacy across the UAE community.

This initiative reflects Sanadak’s pivotal role in advancing financial awareness and protecting financial consumer rights, while strengthening trust between the public and the Banking and Insurance sectors through innovative initiatives that expand access to financial knowledge and promote responsible financial behaviors.

The grant was awarded to Shaikha Hassouni and Khadija Al Hammadi, who will represent Sanadak as ambassadors of financial literacy, contributing to the promotion of responsible financial practices and reinforcing trust in the UAE’s banking and insurance ecosystem.

On this occasion, Faiza Al Awadhi, CEO and Managing Director of the Ombudsman Unit for the UAE, Sanadak, said: “Sanadak FinFluencers Grant reflects our strategic vision to advance Financial Inclusion, support and empower young financial talent, and equip them with the knowledge and tools needed to become active contributors to financial literacy and responsible financial behavior. Launching this grant for graduates of the Young Financial Advisors program underlines our belief that when knowledge is translated into impactful content, it becomes a powerful tool for building trust and strengthening the resilience of the financial ecosystem, in alignment with the UAE’s national priorities.”

H.E. Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, added: “This collaboration with Sanadak comes as part of our commitment to supporting high-impact initiatives that empower young National Talent and enhance their trust and readiness to contribute to building a financially aware society. The Young Financial Advisors program, alongside the FinFluencers Grant, represents an advanced model of institutional partnership aimed at embedding financial literacy and equipping participants with the tools and knowledge needed to communicate these concepts to the wider community through innovative and responsible approaches.”

Applicants were required to be graduates of the Young Financial Advisors program and to hold a financial influencer license issued by the Capital Market Authority. They also submitted visual content demonstrating how they would contribute to promoting financial literacy in the UAE, in addition to completing an interview with Sanadak’s management.

Selected applicants are provided with professional production tools, including advanced filming equipment, such as cameras, tripods, lighting setups and audio equipment.These resources enable them to produce high‑quality digital content, strengthen their digital presence, and build sustainable platforms in financial content creation.

Global Money Week is an annual international campaign organized by the OECD to promote financial literacy among children and youth, empowering them to make well-informed financial decisions. This aligns with Sanadak’s ongoing efforts to enhance financial awareness across society, supporting financial inclusion and proactive consumer protection in the UAE.

About the Ombudsman Unit for the UAE (Sanadak)

Sanadak, the Ombudsman Unit for the UAE, was established in 2024 under the authority of the founding regulation published in Issue No. (745) of the Official Gazette in 2023.

As the first entity of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, Sanadak is an independent unit with full legal authority. Operating in alignment with international best practices, Sanadak is mandated to provide a fair, transparent and effective mechanism for resolving complaints submitted by consumers against licensed financial institutions and insurance companies.

For more information and inquiries, please contact:

Sanadak

Maryam Alameeri, head of Marketing and Communication

Email: Maryam.alameeri@sanadak.gov.ae

APCO Worldwide

Faten el Khalil

Email: felkhalil@apcoworldwide.com