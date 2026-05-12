11.4 million red palm weevils trapped

313,000 infected palm trees treated (100%)

Over 124,000 traps deployed across 21,000 farms

Abu Dhabi: Marking the International Day of Plant Health (IDPH) 2026, observed annually on 12 May and held this year under the theme “Plant Biosecurity for Food Security”, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has reaffirmed its firm commitment to safeguarding plant health and enhancing the sustainability of the agricultural sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This is delivered through an integrated system of programmes and initiatives based on the latest technologies and global best practices in combating plant pests and diseases—particularly those affecting date palms, which remain among the most significant challenges impacting agricultural productivity and date quality.

ADAFSA noted that this year’s theme highlights biosecurity as the first line of defence in protecting food systems, emphasising that safeguarding plant health today represents a proactive step towards ensuring sustainable agriculture and improving productivity.

In line with the “One Health” approach, the Authority has implemented a comprehensive programme for the early detection of agricultural pests and diseases. The programme is supported by advanced monitoring, early warning, and risk assessment systems, alongside the enhancement of inspection and agricultural extension teams, strengthening the resilience of local production against climatic and biological challenges.

ADAFSA also implements a comprehensive palm pest management programme, considered among the most advanced and effective in the region. The programme aims to protect date palm trees and enhance their productivity through an integrated framework combining early detection, sustainable control measures, and precise technical interventions. It is based on integrated pest management (IPM) practices, including pheromone trapping, chemical and organic therapeutic injections, and comprehensive field surveys, in addition to the removal of dead and severely infested palm trees to eliminate sources of infection.

The programme further includes extensive awareness and training activities targeting farm owners and workers, providing technical guidance to promote good agricultural practices. This integrated approach has contributed to reducing infestation rates, improving palm health, and supporting the sustainability of date production value chains across the Emirate.

The Authority noted that its efforts between 2019 and 2025 have delivered significant results in combating the red palm weevil and other pests affecting date palms. Through an intensive trapping programme, more than 124,000 pheromone traps were deployed across 21,000 farms, resulting in the capture of over 11 million red palm weevils since the programme’s inception—reflecting the effectiveness of field interventions and the decline in infestation levels in recent years. During the same period, ADAFSA treated more than 300,000 infected palm trees, contributing to improved palm health across Abu Dhabi.

To further reduce sources of infection, the Authority implemented a removal programme for dead and severely infested palms, recycling 2,546 tonnes of resulting waste into organic fertilisers—supporting circular‑economy practices within the agricultural sector. ADAFSA has further intensified its agricultural awareness and extension efforts by organising training workshops and lectures for farm owners and workers on integrated palm pest management and good agricultural practices. This was complemented by the publication of specialised guides and the provision of advisory services through the Authority’s Agricultural Guidance App, launched in 2018, which equips farmers with the latest information and preventive tools to support best practices in palm cultivation.

ADAFSA affirmed that these efforts are aligned with the UAE leadership’s vision to support date palm cultivation and strengthen food security. It noted that this year’s theme underscores the importance of plant protection as a foundation for life and sustainable food systems, supporting Abu Dhabi’s journey towards building a resilient agricultural sector capable of addressing future challenges.