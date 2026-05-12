United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has monitored 1,976 digital advertisements issued by 89 higher education institutions (HEIs) and training centres during the first quarter of 2026, using an AI-enhanced proactive monitoring system. The initiative aims to ensure the quality of higher education programmes and academic training and protect students from non-compliant promotional practices.

The monitoring found 46 advertisements that did not meet approved standards. The Ministry took corrective action, including issuing warnings for unaccredited programmes, closing a training centre, blocking advertisements from unlicensed training centres and consultancy offices and requiring amendments to non-compliant advertisements before republication.

In parallel, the Ministry carried out 72 field inspection visits to training centres and educational consulting offices during the first quarter of the year, identifying 21 violations that were then addressed in accordance with applicable regulations. These visits reflect the Ministry’s commitment to integrating digital and field monitoring to ensure compliance with approved standards and controls.

His Excellency Ibrahim Fikri, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education and Scientific Research Regulation and Governance Sector at MoHESR, noted that the Ministry’s regulatory framework is built on a proactive approach designed to protect students, enhance the quality of higher education and training and ensure compliance with approved standards.

His Excellency Ibrahim Fikri said: “The Ministry continues to advance its oversight by leveraging digital technologies and AI to enable faster, more accurate monitoring of advertising content and ensure immediate action can be taken against violations, strengthening public confidence in the country’s higher education and training system.”

MoHESR urged students and parents to verify that institutions are licensed and their programmes are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) before enrolling, via the Ministry’s website or the Customer Happiness Centre at 800511. It stressed that protecting students and ensuring quality of education remain key priorities.

About the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research

The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is spearheading the development of a future-ready higher education and scientific research ecosystem that underpins the country’s ongoing transition to a knowledge-driven, innovation-led economy. Guided by the Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry is advancing a dynamic and forward-looking regulatory framework that elevates the quality, competitiveness and resilience of higher education institutions, while equipping students with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in the evolving global workforce of tomorrow.

The Ministry plays a key role in aligning higher education outcomes with the needs of the national economy. Through progressive policies, targeted programmes and strategic partnerships, it supports the development of national talent, strengthens research and innovation and enables the transformation of knowledge into practical applications that drive sustainable economic and social impact.In playing this role, the Ministry contributes to solidifying the UAE’s position as a global hub for excellence in higher education and scientific research, while advancing investment in human capital and development of skills for the future.

For further information, please contact:

Maher Al Bash

Weber Shandwick

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Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com