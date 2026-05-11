Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce sponsors the honoring ceremony for the winners of the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, which recognizes innovation in the business sector through three award categories: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. The award organizers announced the winners of the 7th edition for 2026, which included participants from 15 countries. Participants can review the list of winners and their categories on the awards website:: MENA.StevieAwards.com.

The award ceremony will be held on September 11, 2026 at the InterContinental Istanbul in Istanbul. Ceremony tickets will be available for sale this summer.

H. E Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry stressed that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, under its wise leadership, continues to reinforce its position as a global model in fostering innovation and excellence, as exemplified by the Chamber’s sponsorship of the Stevie Awards Middle East and North Africa, one of the leading international awards.

He emphasized that the Chamber, based on its commitment to supporting and developing the business community and in line with the directives of His Excellency Mohamed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, has sponsored the award throughout the previous editions with the aim of providing a stimulating environment that empowers all those with ambition, excellence, and innovation to achieve success through this award, while also creating a competitive environment based on innovation and excellence.

Maggie Miller, President of Stevie Awards Middle East and North Africa noted that this edition of the award witnessed significant participation, with nominations totaling around 1,400 nominees from 18 countries, while 15 countries won awards, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Turkey, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq, Libya, and Lebanon.

Maggie Miller highlighted the names of winners of the three categories Gold, Silver and Bronze, the winners including: United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, ADNEC Services, ADNOC Drilling, Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Byrne Equipment Rental, Capital 360 Events Experiences, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Customs, Etihad Water and Electricity Company, Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, LeChene, NMDC Energy, Quill Communications and Saudi German Health.

Winners from Saudi Arabia include: The Eastern Health Cluster, GSTC, Hail Region Municipality, the National Partnerships and Capacity Development Agency, the Ministry of Culture, Samsung Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) were among the winners. From Turkey, the winners included Carrefour SA, Flow Group, NEOVA KATILIM SİGORTA, Tosyalı Holding, Türkiye Sigorta, Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.Ş., and VakıfBank. From Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait; from Qatar: Qatar Foundation and Qatar Vision Production Company; and from Hong Kong: QNET.

She pointed out that to ensure distinction in nominations, the award’s judging committees adopted scientific foundations and objective criteria based on the highest international standards to select innovative models that achieve real added value. The arbitration and evaluation process was conducted in both Arabic and English by specialized judging panels comprising approximately 155 judges from around the world, who worked diligently to ensure transparency and credibility in evaluating the nominated entries across various categories, including innovation in applications, achievements, establishments, public relations and customer service, human resources, professional individuals, live and virtual events, management, sustainability, technology, leadership, and many more.

Maggie Miller added that this edition witnessed remarkable growth in terms of participation compared to previous years, due to the diversification of categories, which increased the level of competition. She added that this confirms the growing interest in participating in the awards as a reflection of the best practices, achievements, and innovations in the Middle East and North Africa.

It worth noting that the Stevie Awards comprise nine programs: the Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards, the International Business Awards, the Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards, the Women in Business Stevie Awards, the Best Employers Stevie Awards, the Sales & Customer Service Stevie Awards, and the Technology Excellence Stevie Awards.

The Stevie Awards receives more than 12,000 entries every year from various institutions across 70 countries. The award aims to honor companies and institutions from all sectors, as well as individuals responsible for their management. The Stevie Awards recognizes distinguished performance in the workplace across countries around the world.

For more information please visit the website: www.StevieAwards.com