United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has reviewed the work report of the Emirates Tourism Council and the achievements of the UAE tourism sector for 2025.

The UAE recorded sustained growth across the sector, with the number of hotel establishment guests rising to more than 32 million in 2025, up 5.1% compared to 2024, and hotel establishment revenues climbing to AED 49.21 billion, up 9.7% compared to 2024.

The total number of hotel rooms reached 217,000, distributed across more than 1,240 hotel establishments. The hotel occupancy rate stood at 79.5%, among the highest in the region and globally, reflecting strong demand and sustained performance.

The national tourism sector's achievements also included hotel nights reaching 100 million. The UAE ranked first across the Middle East and North Africa region and 18th globally in the World Economic Forum's Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2024.