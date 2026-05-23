Paris, France: His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, met with His Excellency Ali Abdulla Juma Alhaj Al Ali, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of the United Arab Emirates to UNESCO, at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, on the sidelines of the meeting of the International Jury of the UNESCO-Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences and the UAE Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, in support of the success of joint programmes and projects implemented with UNESCO. The discussion also covered the latest developments related to the Prize and preparations for the award ceremony honoring the winners of its ninth cycle, scheduled to take place on 5 October at UNESCO headquarters.