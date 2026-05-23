Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has held a series of meetings with key trade and economic entities in Accra to explore ways of strengthening trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and Ghana.

The meetings were attended by Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers. The chambers held a meeting with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by its President, Stéphane Miezan. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Ghana, facilitating bilateral trade, and expanding joint investment opportunities across priority sectors to support the growth of trade and sustainable economic partnerships.

The chambers also met with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, which was represented by Simon Madjie, CEO of the centre. The meeting explored opportunities for cooperation across key economic sectors and highlighted the investment advantages and opportunities available to companies and investors in both markets. Discussions also addressed ways to support investment flows and strengthen private sector engagement between Dubai and Ghana.

Dubai Chambers also met with the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, represented by its Executive Secretary, Asaki Awingobit. The meeting explored ways to enhance business cooperation, strengthen direct communication between companies, and open new opportunities for trade and investment partnerships between Dubai and Ghana.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the trade mission led by Dubai Chamber of Commerce to Ghana and Ethiopia, which aims to identify new economic opportunities and support the expansion of companies operating in Dubai into promising African markets.

About Dubai ChambersDubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

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For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com