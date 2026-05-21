Dubai: In line with ongoing efforts to reinforce social responsibility and humanitarian initiatives in Dubai, the Rental Disputes Center (RDC) has received a cheque worth AED 1 million from the Dar Al Ber Society. The contribution has been allocated to the Center’s “Yad Al Khair” Committee, with the objective of supporting tenants involved in rental disputes and individuals facing financial hardship, contributing to broader societal stability.

This initiative forms part of an institutional cooperation framework between judicial and charitable entities aimed at extending assistance and alleviating financial burdens on eligible beneficiaries. Support is provided through structured programmes grounded in clear legal principles and defined humanitarian criteria, including assessment of social conditions, debt levels, income sources, prior payment commitment, and required documentation. The donation also aligns with Dubai’s vision of promoting community solidarity.

During the handover ceremony, His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, stated: “The Center places great importance on strengthening strategic partnerships with charitable and humanitarian organisations, based on our firm belief that integration between such institutions is a key pillar in supporting family and social stability in Dubai. The collaboration with Dar Al Ber Society reflects a successful model of this institutional approach, particularly in light of the ‘Year of the Family 2026,’ which underscores the UAE’s commitment to strengthening stability and fostering a more cohesive society.”

For his part, Hisham Al Hashemi, Board Member and Executive Vice President of Dar Al Ber Society, said: “The initiative demonstrates the strategic approach adopted by Dar Al Ber Society in expanding its community partnerships with various governmental and judicial bodies, with the aim of supporting financially distressed groups and easing the burden on eligible families and individuals. The cooperation with the Rental Disputes Center and the ‘Yad Al Khair’ Committee represents an advanced model of institutional integration, ensuring that assistance is delivered to rightful beneficiaries within transparent regulatory frameworks that consider social, humanitarian, and legal dimensions. At Dar Al Ber Society, we remain committed to developing impactful initiatives that enhance social stability and consolidate the values of solidarity and compassion, in line with the UAE’s vision of building an integrated society founded on justice, mercy, and shared responsibility.”

Judge Abdulaziz Anouhi, an Appeal Judge and the president of the “Yad Al Khair” Committee, added: “This initiative marks a significant enhancement to the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the Committee within RDC. It will help expand the scope of beneficiaries, mainly in cases facing difficulties in settling rental commitments. We highly value this constructive cooperation with Dar Al Ber Society, which embodies an exemplary partnership between the judicial and charitable sectors, while ensuring full compliance with approved legal procedures that safeguard fairness for all parties.”

The event concluded with an emphasis on the importance of continuing to launch community-driven initiatives, further bolstering Dubai’s position as a leading model in integrating humanitarian work with the legal system within a sustainable and inclusive official framework.

About Dubai Rental Disputes Center:

Established under Decree No. (26) of 2013, the Dubai Rental Disputes Center is a specialized judicial body dedicated to resolving rental and jointly owned property disputes with speed and transparency through a pioneering digital framework. The Center has exclusive jurisdiction over rental disputes in Dubai and its free zones, playing a central role in maintaining stability across the property market. In addition to adjudication, it provides alternative solutions through its conciliation and mediation division and enforces rulings via a dedicated enforcement arm. The Center plays a pivotal role in fostering a secure and sustainable investment environment in the emirate.

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