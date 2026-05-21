Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has been awarded two prestigious international certifications: ISO 26000 - Social Responsibility Standard and ISO 21502 - Project Management Standard. The certifications follow a series of successful international assessments that affirmed ADAFSA’s commitment to applying global best practices across its operations and services. According to the accreditation body’s report, the evaluation covered the implementation of social responsibility practices and the project management framework within ADAFSA’s activities. The findings highlight the Authority’s dedication to adopting the highest international standards, strengthening its institutional role in serving the community, and supporting sustainable development.

This achievement adds to the growing list of international accreditations ADAFSA has secured in recent years, reaffirming its leadership in enhancing governance, embedding the principles of sustainability and social responsibility, and improving the efficiency and quality of institutional project management. It also underscores the Authority’s position as a leading government entity committed to community service and the integration of responsible governance practices across all programmes and operations.

As part of its efforts to promote community engagement, ADAFSA continues to implement impactful humanitarian and volunteer initiatives under the “Auwn” Community Engagement and Volunteering Programme. Between 2019 and 2025, the programme recorded significant participation, organising 292 community events and activities with the contribution of 3,114 volunteers who collectively provided 14,568 volunteer hours. In addition, five annual forums were held to honour outstanding volunteers and partners supporting humanitarian, environmental, and community initiatives.

Regarding the ISO 21502 - Project Management Standard, the Authority emphasised that adopting this international standard aims to establish an integrated project management ecosystem based on modern methodologies that prioritise governance, efficiency, and high‑quality outcomes. These achievements reflect ADAFSA’s ability to manage projects effectively, optimise resource utilisation, and reinforce a culture of institutional work grounded in strategic planning and risk management.

The Authority also noted that obtaining ISO 26000 - Social Responsibility Standard represents a significant milestone demonstrating its commitment to strengthening its societal role, promoting transparency and accountability, and applying global best practices in community service. ADAFSA continues to integrate social responsibility principles across all its operations, including supporting agricultural sustainability, enhancing food security, protecting consumer health, and enabling community participation in the food and agriculture ecosystem. In parallel, the Authority is advancing modern project management methodologies to develop an integrated system for planning, implementation, and monitoring—ensuring optimal resource utilisation, improved performance efficiency, high‑quality outputs, and sustainable results aligned with government priorities for excellence and sustainability.

ADAFSA continues to enhance its community engagement policies, manage community events, support volunteer initiatives, and oversee programmes that strengthen society’s role in supporting food security and agricultural sustainability. At the same time, it is reinforcing advanced project management practices to ensure the effective and efficient delivery of its initiatives and programmes, contributing to lasting community and developmental impact.