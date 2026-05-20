Abu Dhabi / Athens, The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM and the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing a formal framework for cooperation and mutual assistance between the two Authorities.

The MoU was signed by Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of the FSRA of ADGM, and Ms. Vasiliki Lazarakou, Chair of the HCMC.

The MoU provides a practical framework for the FSRA and HCMC to work together on the supervision and regulation of capital markets, including structured information exchange and mutual assistance within their respective mandates, helping to strengthen market integrity and investor confidence across both jurisdictions; it also supports cooperation on shared priorities such as combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, and ensuring compliance with relevant sanctions.

Emmanuel Givanakis, the CEO of the FSRA of ADGM, said, “The MoU with HCMC marks an important step in further strengthening FRSA’s international regulatory cooperation. By deepening engagement with key global counterparts, we continue to reinforce our commitment to upholding the highest standards of market integrity, transparency, and effective supervision.”

The Chair of the HCMC, Ms. Vasiliki Lazarakou, stated, “This agreement further strengthens the HCMC’s international cooperation with important regulatory authorities outside the European Union, contributing to more effective supervision and enhancing market confidence.”

The agreement demonstrates the Authorities’ shared focus on practical collaboration that helps regulators respond to cross-border activity with greater coordination, strengthens investor protection, and supports the integrity and resilience of global capital markets.

About HCMC

The Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) is a regulatory authority established under Greek law to ensure the protection, integrity, and efficient functioning of the capital market. It is headquartered in Athens, the capital of Greece, and maintains a regional office in Thessaloniki.

The HCMC is a member of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and actively participates in European and international regulatory cooperation, contributing to the development of capital market regulatory frameworks.

The Commission supervises regulated entities, including investment firms, asset managers, collective investment schemes, crypto-asset providers and others, as well as listed companies, ensuring compliance with applicable capital market rules, including transparency obligations, takeover bid rules, prospectus requirements, financial reporting standards, and major shareholding disclosures. It also monitors market abuse, insider trading, and compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

In addition, the HCMC oversees regulated markets, clearing houses, and central securities depositories, while conducting market surveillance and research and assessing the professional suitability of market participants. It receives and investigates investor complaints and exercises enforcement powers, including the imposition of fines, suspensions, and reprimands.

For more details on HCMC, please visit www.hcmc.gr or follow us on LinkedIn: @HCMC

For media queries, please contact:

Email: HCMC-PRO@cmc.gov.gr

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

For media queries, please contact:

Email: media@adgm.com