Sharjah: The Strategic Business Leadership Programme, organised by the Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC) under the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), concluded its academic and field tour in Spain following a series of field visits, specialised sessions and intensive workshops hosted by University of Navarra.

The programme provided participants with advanced academic and practical insights aimed at strengthening institutional performance across participating government and semi-government entities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Chamber’s delegation visited the UAE Embassy in Madrid as part of its Strategic Business Leadership Programme in Spain. The delegation was led by Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Support Services at SCCI, and included Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of STDC, along with representatives from participating government and semi-government entities,

During the visit, the delegation reviewed the programme’s key achievements and meetings held in Spain, and was briefed on the role of UAE diplomatic missions in advancing national interests and strengthening the country’s international presence.

The programme continued with a series of high-level knowledge meetings, including a session between participants and Jose María Gonzalez, Manager of Madrid Campus of University of Navarra. He expressed appreciation for the academic partnership between the university and the Sharjah Training and Development Centre, highlighting it as a strong model for institutional knowledge exchange at both regional and international levels.

The delegation also met Eduardo Olier Arenas, President of the Choiseul Institute for Economic Studies, who praised the institutional efforts of the Sharjah Chamber and its Training and Development Centre in developing leadership capabilities in line with international standards and best practices.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi stated that the training tour successfully achieved its objectives and exceeded expectations. She confirmed that participants are returning to Sharjah with a strategic understanding of global best practices that are adaptable to the UAE working environment.

She further noted that the Strategic Business Leadership Programme supported knowledge transfer and the establishment of ongoing academic partnerships to be leveraged in future cycles of the programme.

For her part, Amal Abdullah Al Ali said the visits to University of Navarra and other innovative Spanish institutions reflected STDC’s vision of designing training programmes that extend beyond traditional classrooms into practical institutional environments.

She added that the diversity of the Strategic Business Leadership Programme’s activities provided participants with an integrated learning experience expected to contribute to developing their capabilities and expanding international partnerships in the field of training and development.

The tour included a visit to the Chamber of Commerce of Navarra (Cámara Navarra), where the delegation was briefed on the chamber’s role in supporting the business sector and strengthening the investment and entrepreneurship environment.

The delegation also reviewed a series of initiatives and practices aimed at enhancing economic relations and building institutional partnerships. The visit featured an exchange of insights on the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors in supporting sustainable development and fostering institutional innovation.

Furthermore, the tour featured a visit to Sodena, the financial support instrument of the Government of Navarra, where participants were briefed on its role in supporting investment and innovation and developing business projects and start-ups. The visit also highlighted manifold initiatives and practices aimed at strengthening the business environment and supporting economic development.

The delegation visited BeePlanet, a company specialised in advanced energy storage systems and smart batteries, where participants explored an innovative model for repurposing electric vehicle batteries into smart renewable energy storage systems.

This year’s edition of the Strategic Business Leadership Programme attracted strong participation from senior officials and representatives of key government and semi-government entities in the Emirate of Sharjah,

Participating organisations include the Sharjah Housing Department, Sharjah Public Works Department, Sharjah Finance Department, Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah National Oil Corporation, Sharjah Social Security Fund, Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, and the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD). The participation reflected Sharjah’s broader development vision and its focus on investing in leadership capabilities across diverse sectors.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com