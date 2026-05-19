Riyadh – The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) and the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), are pleased to announce the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) opportunity: Rehabilitation Operation and Maintenance of Public Parks PPP Project. The project covers 50 parks across three regions: Eastern Province, Jeddah, and Madinah. It will be implemented under a Rehabilitate, Operate, Maintain, and Transfer (ROMT) contract with a 15-year duration.

The project encompasses the rehabilitation of park infrastructure, including green spaces, utilities, and recreational areas; the provision of operation and maintenance services, such as landscaping, cleaning, pest control, and quality assurance; the introduction of commercial facilities; as well as the procurement, supply, and maintenance of all necessary equipment required for operating the public parks.

The project aims to elevate the quality and accessibility of municipal parks. It will also enhance the user experience and enable commercial activation that supports community engagement. Additionally, the project supports the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 objectives by contributing to the delivery of high-quality municipal services, fostering urban sustainability, and promoting a balanced and vibrant living environment.

MOMAH and NCP invite local and international investors to visit the NCP website at www.ncp.gov.sa for more information about the project and to request the RFQ document. Interested investors should submit their Statement of Qualification (SOQ) by July 2, 2026 at 11:59 PM, KSA time.