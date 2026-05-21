Dubai receives #1 ranking with ICCA for highest attendance per event, #1 in the MEA region for number of association meetings hosted

Dubai awarded #1 meetings destinations in Middle East and Africa by Cvent

Dubai’s participation at IMEX Frankfurt 2026 reflects the city’s continued focus on attracting business events that deliver long-term economic and social value, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau and part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), led Dubai’s participation at IMEX Frankfurt, taking place from 19 to 21 May. The delegation included 20 co-exhibiting stakeholders and partners from across the city’s business events ecosystem, including destination management companies, hotels and venues, among them the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Coca-Cola Arena, the Museum of the Future, and JW Marriot Marquis .

Dubai's global momentum as a leading business events destination was reinforced further as the city’s efforts once again earned the #1 rank from the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) for both the highest attendee number globally per association conference in 2025, and #1 in the Middle East for total number of association conferences hosted, as well as the #1 position among the Top 25 Meeting Destinations in the Middle East and Africa by Cvent.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Business events play a significant role in supporting Dubai’s long-term economic development, not only through the visitors they attract, but through the knowledge exchange, sector engagement and global connections they help create, and further reinforced by the global accolades earned by the city as a business events destination of choice. IMEX Frankfurt remains one of the most important global platforms for the business events industry, and a valuable opportunity for Dubai to engage directly with international decision-makers and partners. Driven by the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, our participation at IMEX Frankfurt reflects the collective efforts of our stakeholders and partners to continue attracting events that create value over time for industries, institutions, talent and the wider economy, anchored by in-market expertise and innovation.”

Business events continue to play an increasingly important role in Dubai’s long-term development, extending beyond visitation to support knowledge exchange, professional engagement, sector growth and stronger international connections. In line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai’s approach to business events remains focused on attracting meetings and congresses that contribute to lasting economic and social impact, while reinforcing the city’s growing role as a platform for dialogue, innovation and collaboration.

This year's IMEX Frankfurt theme, Design Matters, speaks directly to an approach Dubai has long embraced: shaping business events with intention, ensuring they serve the immediate audiences, also contributing meaningfully to sector development and social progress over time. Dubai's wider business events strategy continues to be guided by this same principle, supported by sustained investment in venue infrastructure, accessibility, service capability and cross-sector collaboration.

IMEX Frankfurt is a key trade event for Dubai Business Event’s year-round international engagement programme, which also includes IMEX America, IBTM World, sales missions and destination familiarisation activity across priority markets. The show also provides an opportunity to strengthen ties with key global industry bodies and partners including the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the International Association of Professional Congress Organizers (IAPCO) or the Best Cities Global Alliance. Such platforms remain important in helping Dubai build long-term relationships and secure events that contribute to its economic, social and sector priorities.

Dubai’s top rankings and participation at global events further reinforce its growth strategy across the tourism and MICE sectors. In 2025, Dubai Business Events submitted 747 bids and secured 504 successful wins for events scheduled through 2029, a 15% increase in bid wins compared to 2024. These events are expected to attract 272,262 delegates to Dubai, marking a 29% year-on-year increase in delegate numbers. Dubai also hosted 481 DBE-supported business events during the year, up from 429 in 2024. Major wins included the SWIFT Annual Conference and Exhibition SIBOS 2029, expected to welcome 12,000 delegates; the SPE ATCE Annual Congress 2028 with 8,000 delegates; Apimondia 2027 with 5,000 delegates; and the World Engineers Congress 2027 with 3,000 delegates.

Dubai's participation at IMEX Frankfurt this week forms part of the sustained, collective effort to build on this momentum, and to continue securing international events that deliver real, lasting value for the city's economy, its industries and its people.

Visit www.dubaibusinessevents.com to find out more about hosting business events in Dubai

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail, gastronomy, family entertainment and event sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination and the best place to live, work and visit.

About Dubai Business Events

Dubai Business Events (DBE) – the Official Convention Bureau, aims to further develop and increase Dubai's share of the international business events market in order to grow economic development, jobs and knowledge creation in the emirate. DBE’s main goal, as a division of DET, is to establish the Emirate as a premier business event destination by helping organizers of international meetings, incentives, congresses and exhibitions plan and manage every aspect of their event. As a member of Best Cities Global Alliance DBE aim to deliver the world's best service experience for the meeting industry.

For further information, please contact:

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae

Iman Dawod – dbepr@bpggroup.com