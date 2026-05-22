His Excellency Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), received his Excellency Khaled Abdulrahim Al-Zaabi, Consul General of the State of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at the Corporation’s headquarters in Dubai.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and partnership in areas related to maritime transport, trade exchange,customs and other topics of mutual interest. Bin Damithan highlighted the Corporation’s strategic initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing supply chain continuity, facilitating the smooth flow of trade. He also emphasized PCFC’s role in supporting the business community amid ongoing geopolitical developments around the world.

For his part, Al Zaabi praised the Corporation’s initiatives and efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and Kuwait. He also commended the Corporation’s prompt and efficient response in handling the incident involving the Kuwaiti oil tanker “Al Salmi” while it was in Dubai waters, at which the Dubai Maritime Authority played a pivotal role in managing and responding to the incident.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, along with a number of diplomats from the Kuwaiti Consulate in Dubai.