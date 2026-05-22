Dubai, UAE, The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), organized a Knowledge Ambassadors Workshop for Dubai Government entities to discuss key strategic themes of the 11th edition of the Knowledge Summit. Themed ‘Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World,’ the Summit is scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on 17 and November 2026.

The workshop convened Knowledge Ambassadors from a wide range of government entities across Dubai, including the Dubai Police, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), Dubai Finance, Awqaf Dubai, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the Dubai Health Authority, the Dubai Land Department, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Dubai Courts, Dubai Municipality, the General Command of Dubai Civil Defence, and Dubai Customs.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “The workshop reflects the Foundation’s commitment to strengthening knowledge integration and deepening collaboration with government entities. These efforts support more resilient and sustainable knowledge development pathways. Through the Knowledge Summit, we continue to provide a global platform for dialogue and the exchange of expertise around some of the most significant transformations and challenges shaping the world today, including artificial intelligence (AI), crisis management, and human capital development. We believe that investing in knowledge and empowering people remain essential pillars for building future-ready societies capable of adapting to change and driving sustainable progress.”

Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Advisor of the Knowledge Project at the UNDP, said: “This gathering reinforces the importance of collective action and knowledge exchange among government entities and strategic partners, supporting the development of innovative initiatives that transform knowledge into measurable impact and sustainable development outcomes. It also reflects the Knowledge Project’s objectives and continued efforts to advance knowledge production, dissemination, and localization globally, while strengthening the policies and capabilities needed to keep pace with rapid global transformations. These efforts ultimately contribute to empowering individuals, institutions, and societies to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.”

The workshop reviewed key themes for the Knowledge Summit 2026, with discussions focusing on the transformative role of AI and emerging technologies across key sectors. Participants also explored strategies to enhance societal preparedness in addressing crises with greater resilience and efficiency, while maintaining a balance between economic growth, environmental responsibility, human well-being, and sustainable development.

The workshop also highlighted the importance of future skills and human capital development, emphasizing the role of lifelong learning and workforce reskilling in preparing future leaders and building agile education systems equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

The workshop concluded with recommendations that will contribute to shaping the framework of Knowledge Summit 2026. Participants emphasized the importance of aligning efforts to strengthen knowledge production and exchange across government institutions. These efforts are expected to enhance societal preparedness and strengthen resilience across various sectors.

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