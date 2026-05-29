Smart Systems and Proactive Plans Enhance Passenger Flow and Safe Travel During Peak Season

UAE, Dubai – As part of its proactive preparations for the return season of Hajj pilgrims and increased passenger movement during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, Dubai Customs has announced enhanced operational readiness across all customs ports and airports to ensure smooth passenger flow and faster customs procedures, delivering a seamless, safe and integrated travel experience for pilgrims, visitors and ravellers arriving in and transiting through Dubai.

These preparations form part of an integrated operational framework implemented annually by Dubai Customs during peak travel seasons, reflecting its commitment to supporting Dubai’s readiness and strengthening its position as one of the world’s most efficient and prepared cities in managing global travel movement. This is achieved through the deployment of advanced smart solutions and digital technologies that accelerate procedures, reduce waiting times and maintain the highest standards of security and safety.

Customs departments across land and air ports have intensified operational and field efforts to ensure full readiness for receiving pilgrims returning from the Holy Lands and efficiently managing the expected increase in raveller numbers during the Eid holiday period. The efforts reflect the UAE’s progressive image and Dubai’s leadership in delivering an exceptional travel experience built on efficiency, flexibility and high-quality government services.

Integrated Airport Operations for Returning Pilgrims

Khaled Ahmed, Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, said the department has implemented a fully integrated operational plan at Dubai Airports in preparation for the return of Hajj pilgrims, noting that teams are working around the clock to facilitate passenger movement and accelerate customs procedures to ensure the comfort of pilgrims and visitors while maintaining smooth movement across arrival and departure halls.

He said Dubai Customs has strengthened frontline teams and enhanced the readiness of smart systems and modern inspection equipment to accelerate screening and inspection processes and ensure maximum efficiency during peak travel periods. He added that smart solutions and advanced technologies have become a core component in developing customs operations and improving service efficiency for ravellers.

Ahmed added that Dubai Customs continues to coordinate with strategic partners and entities operating across Dubai Airports to ensure integrated efforts and deliver an exceptional travel experience for arriving pilgrims, stressing that passenger comfort and safety remain central priorities across all seasonal operational plans.

Dedicated Measures to Improve Pilgrim Arrivals

Special arrangements have also been introduced to streamline arrival procedures for pilgrims. These include a dedicated route within hand baggage inspection areas adjacent to counters operated by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security designated for pilgrims to accelerate processing procedures.

In addition, baggage belts located close to exit gates have been designated at Dubai International Airport terminals to facilitate faster luggage collection for pilgrims, while dedicated exit gates and electronic inspection channels have been allocated to ensure smooth movement and avoid overlap with other ravellers in customs inspection halls.

Dubai Customs has also coordinated with Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services to provide an on-site paramedic at Dubai Customs airport halls to respond to potential emergencies or health incidents.

Ahmed said these measures form part of an integrated approach focused on enhancing the raveller experience and improving operational efficiency, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination in travel, aviation and logistics services.

Hatta Border Crossing Prepared for Holiday Travel Demand

Khaled Al Muadhin, Director of Hatta Customs Management at Dubai Customs, confirmed continued readiness at Hatta Border Crossing to manage expected increases in raveller numbers during the Hajj season and Eid Al-Adha holiday period, noting that operational and field efforts have been intensified to ensure smooth border movement and rapid customs processing.

He said teams at Hatta Border Crossing are operating efficiently around the clock to deliver the highest levels of service to pilgrims, visitors and ravellers, while providing a safe and comfortable travel environment that reflects the quality of UAE government services and meets customer expectations during peak seasons.

He added that operational readiness has been strengthened through enhanced logistical and technical support, improved field shift capacity and intensified coordination with relevant entities and strategic partners at the border crossing to ensure swift response to increased traffic volumes and organized movement of passengers and buses during the holiday period.

These efforts form part of a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing passenger flow and facilitating border procedures in line with the highest standards of efficiency and security.

Smart Customs Strategy Drives Service Excellence

Dubai Customs continues to implement development plans aimed at enhancing customs services and improving operational performance across all ports by leveraging advanced technologies and digital solutions that support faster processing and greater operational accuracy, in line with Dubai Government’s vision to deliver proactive and smart government services built on innovation, flexibility and quality of life.

These integrated preparations reflect Dubai Customs’ readiness to manage peak travel seasons and increased passenger movement with high efficiency, reinforcing its position as a global model in smart customs operations and a key enabler of travel, trade and customer experience across Dubai.