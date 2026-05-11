Innovative technology enhances the accuracy of geospatial data and supports urban planning, the Digital Twin project, and smart decision-making

High-precision 3D models developed for Dubai Water Canal in Al Jaddaf

Expansion plans underway to survey waterways across the emirate within an integrated digital framework

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a step that reflects Dubai’s commitment to adopting the latest smart technologies to strengthen advanced digital infrastructure, Dubai Municipality has completed the Middle East’s first pilot project for surveying waterways and canals using Mobile Mapping technology through the Leica TRK system mounted on a specially equipped vessel.

The achievement represents a significant addition to Dubai’s geospatial ecosystem, recognised among the most advanced and efficient globally, by providing highly accurate and continuously updated spatial data that supports vital sectors, enhances asset management, and strengthens sustainable urban planning.

The pilot project included advanced surveying works across Dubai Water Canal in Al Jaddaf, where highly detailed datasets were captured and high-precision 3D models were developed in collaboration with specialised partners. The project opens wider opportunities to utilise advanced geospatial datasets to improve infrastructure management efficiency and support the planning and development of urban projects in line with international best practices.

Eng. Maitha Alnuaimi, Director of the GIS Centre Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “This initiative forms part of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure by developing an integrated geospatial database that supports the emirate’s Digital Twin project and enables government entities to make accurate and timely decisions based on reliable data. The project further reinforces Dubai’s readiness and leadership as a smart and future-focused city while enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of urban management systems.”

As part of this direction, Dubai Municipality continues to expand surveying works to cover waterways across the emirate in coordination with relevant entities, in preparation for the next operational phase and the broader activation of the project’s outputs. These efforts will support the integration of smart systems and further strengthen the efficiency, resilience, and sustainability of city management.