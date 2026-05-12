“ From Research… to Decision ”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In line with Dubai’s vision to advance a knowledge-driven and future-ready government model, Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has launched the second edition of the Research Awards 2026 under the theme “From Research… to Decision”.

The initiative reflects DGHR’s commitment to strengthening the role of scientific research in shaping policy development, advancing government capabilities, and supporting data-driven decision-making.

The launch of the second edition of the Research Awards 2026 was marked by a keynote speech delivered by H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, in the presence of H.E. Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai; H.E. Dr. Abdullah Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs; H.E. Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; H.E. Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre; H.E. Judge Dr. Ebtessam Al Badwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute; H.E. Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; H.E. Major General Awad Al Owais Al Hamiri, Assistant Director General for Human Resources and Finance at the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai; and Dr. Yousef Al Assaf, President of Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, alongside senior representatives from government entities and participating academic institutions.



The initiative also reflects DGHR’s focus on enhancing human capital readiness through applied research that supports policy development, innovation, and continuous learning across government entities.

H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said: “The Research Awards reinforce the role of knowledge and scientific research in advancing government work, recognising both as key enablers of informed decision-making, policy development, and more agile and efficient work environments capable of keeping pace with future shifts.”

His Excellency added: “The second edition represents an extension of ongoing efforts to establish an applied research ecosystem that supports government policy development, strengthens national talent readiness, and contributes to building a more resilient and future-ready government operating model.”

The research themes have been designed to reflect government priorities and future needs, covering areas including human behaviour and policy design for effective government workforce models; healthcare, workforce wellbeing and social care; professional skills and lifelong learning; future-ready government workforce models; human-centred artificial intelligence, ethics and the societal dimensions of work; Islamic Sharia, ethics and values-based human resources management; government human resources management: realities, challenges and the future; in addition to the development of human resources systems and policies.

Participating universities and academic institutions include Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, United Arab Emirates University, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, Imam Malik College for Sharia and Law, and Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai.

The first edition of the Research Awards saw the participation of 27 government and academic entities and the submission of 70 research papers, reflecting growing interest in applied research and its role in supporting policy development and strengthening the integration between knowledge and practical application across government work environments.