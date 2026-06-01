Comprehensive regulatory and operational plan supervised by 45 qualified medical and veterinary specialists in line with the highest health and safety standards

End-to-end services from slaughtering and processing to delivery, in partnership with three approved smart applications

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality’s four abattoirs — Al Qusais, Al Quoz, Al Lisaili, and Hatta — received more than 18,375 livestock during the Eid Al Adha holiday. Operations were supported by advanced facilities equipped with the latest technologies and systems, contributing to an enhanced customer experience and the delivery of integrated, high-quality services in line with the highest standards of public health and food safety.

On the first day of Eid alone, Dubai Municipality’s abattoirs processed 8,303 livestock, reflecting high demand for services and the efficiency of the Municipality’s operational readiness plans. No complaints or reports were recorded during the day, underscoring the quality of services provided and the Municipality’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

Dubai Municipality implemented a comprehensive operational plan across all abattoirs, including the expansion of selected facilities to increase processing capacity from 550 to 1,000 livestock per hour, while enhancing operational efficiency and improving customer flow. The upgrades included the development of production lines at Al Quoz, Al Qusais, and Al Lisaili abattoirs, in addition to comprehensive maintenance works on equipment and facilities aimed at improving service delivery and reducing waiting times.

The Municipality dedicated its abattoirs to receiving sacrificial livestock and delivering services efficiently across all stages of the process, from veterinary inspection before and after slaughter to meat preparation, processing, and packaging.

Services were delivered under the supervision of approximately 45 qualified medical and veterinary specialists, ensuring the highest standards of health protection and food safety. The operational workforce also included 30 supervisors, more than 205 butchers, and 165 workers, all trained and qualified in accordance with approved religious and health requirements. Advanced sterilisation systems were implemented throughout the production process to preserve meat quality, safeguard food safety, and prevent contamination.

Dr Sultan Al Taher, Director of the Public Health Services Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality ensured that its abattoirs were fully prepared to provide a seamless, integrated, and safe customer experience throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday. We operated all slaughter halls at Al Qusais Abattoir to serve customers, increasing seasonal processing capacity to 1,000 livestock per hour. We also carried out maintenance and enhancement works to the large livestock slaughter hall and expanded customer capacity across Dubai’s abattoirs.”

He added: “Our efforts continue to strengthen community health and safety through proactive and sustainable preventive measures, enabling us to provide the highest standards of quality of life for residents and visitors during major events and festive occasions.”

Dubai Municipality also continued to promote the use of smart applications for sacrificial livestock services through partnerships with three approved platforms that offer livestock purchasing, processing, and delivery services without the need to visit livestock markets or abattoirs. These services are delivered through specialised teams and equipped vehicles in accordance with the highest standards of quality and safety, helping customers save time and effort.