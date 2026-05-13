Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality received several leading local, regional, and international awards during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting its continued efforts to advance municipal systems and integrated smart city management in line with global best practices. These achievements underscore the Municipality’s strategic commitment to digital transformation, sustainability, institutional innovation, quality of life, and the development of smart and sustainable infrastructure that further strengthens Dubai’s position as a leading global city in integrated urban development and governance.

In the field of security and safety, Dubai Municipality won first place at the INTERSEC Awards 2026 in the “Rising Emirati Talent in Security and Safety” category through the “Development of Security Systems Across Dubai Municipality Sites” project, presented by Eng. Khalid Karam Mubarak, Senior Security Systems Engineer. The project aims to enhance operational safety and security across municipal assets and facilities, strengthen risk response readiness, support digital transformation in government security systems, and leverage artificial intelligence and smart analytics technologies in monitoring and decision-making.

On the institutional excellence front, Dubai Municipality achieved a global milestone by receiving the Global Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise Award from the American Productivity & Quality Center (APQC), after being recognised among organisations with the highest levels of maturity in knowledge management practices. The recognition reflects the Municipality’s commitment to building an integrated knowledge ecosystem that supports decision-making, fosters institutional innovation, and contributes to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, driven by a knowledge-based economy.

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen occupational health and safety culture, Dubai Municipality also received several recognitions from the British Safety Council, most notably the “Distinction” grade in the International Safety Award 2026, in recognition of its efforts to establish a safe working environment supported by clear performance indicators, effective control systems, and high emergency preparedness standards. These efforts ensure the safety of employees, visitors, and customers while enhancing workplace wellbeing and operational resilience.

In addition, all Dubai public parks received the International Safety Award for the first time, making Dubai Municipality the only entity locally and globally within the public parks sector to achieve this recognition comprehensively. The achievement reflects the strength of the Municipality’s integrated safety systems across recreational facilities and its commitment to providing safe and attractive public spaces for all members of the community.

Dubai Municipality’s Occupational Health and Safety System Initiative also received the same award, reaffirming the effectiveness of the Municipality’s integrated approach to occupational health and safety management and supporting workplace sustainability and workforce preparedness.

Dubai Municipality also secured first place in the “Achieving the Highest Health and Safety Standards” category for public beaches, after attaining advanced levels in occupational and public safety standards for both employees and visitors and maintaining a safe, accident-free beach environment that enhances visitor experiences and promotes wellbeing.

In the field of infrastructure projects, the Municipality won first place in the Excellence category for the “Connection of Developers’ Projects in Al Quoz to the Main Sewerage Network” project. Several other projects also received “Merit” category recognition, including the development of the stormwater discharge outlet in Jebel Ali, home sewer connections in Deira and Hatta, and the development of the Warsan Wastewater Treatment Plant.

A number of additional projects also achieved recognition in the “Pass” category, including the development of sewerage and stormwater drainage networks in Mushrif, Wadi Al Shabak, and Wadi Al Amardi; the rehabilitation of stormwater drainage systems in Nad Al Hamar; the development of industrial area networks in Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, and Ras Al Khor; and the recycled water main network in Jumeirah. These achievements reaffirm Dubai Municipality’s commitment to implementing the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and operational safety across its strategic infrastructure projects.

In the field of municipal services and environmental sustainability, Dubai Municipality won the Global Recognition Award 2026 in the Services category, in recognition of its excellence in maintaining city cleanliness, environmental sustainability, and Dubai’s urban appearance. The award reflects an integrated institutional approach built on innovation and data-driven operations management in waste management, urban planning, and environmental responsibility, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global model for integrated urban governance that places people and sustainability at the centre of development priorities.

Dubai Municipality also secured first place in the “Leadership and Innovation” category under the same award for its initiative to develop the public beaches management system, which has elevated Dubai’s beach experience into a global model for safety, sustainability, and service excellence, further enhancing the emirate’s position as a preferred destination to live, work, and visit.