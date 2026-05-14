H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed emphasize the importance of leveraging data to guide education pathways and skills’ development in line with current and future labour market needs

“UAE Skills” is a national platform that connects the education ecosystem with the labour market through a data driven model

The platform enables students and education institutions to make informed academic and career decisions based on reliable indicators

The Platform supports the development of over 1,700 talents and enhances their future skills readiness

Abu Dhabi - Following the directions of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization have launched the “UAE Skills Platform.”

This launch reflects a national direction towards developing an integrated skill- based ecosystem and strengthening the alignment between education outcomes and labour market needs, thereby enhancing the readiness of talents for future demands.

The platform comes as part of a national model for managing and developing human capital, built on the integration of education policies with the priorities of key economic sectors. It supports stronger alignment between educational outcomes and labor market needs, in line with international best practices.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, affirmed that human development is a fundamental pillar in advancing the country’s growth agenda.

H.H highlighted the importance of aligning skills’ development with national investments in priority sectors to ensure the readiness of talent for the future economy and to strengthen the integration between economic and education policies.

For her part, H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council emphasized that enabling individuals through clear academic and career pathways supports the development of a cohesive, learning-driven society, and contributes to preparing talents, capable of actively contributing to the country’s development journey.

The “UAE Skills Platform” reflects this direction through the development of a unified, data-driven national framework that connects education outcomes with labour market needs. It enhances clarity around required skills and supports the development of academic programmes, in line with economic and technological changes, providing a practical reference to guide academic and career decision making.

H.E. Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, stated: “The UAE Skills Platform represents a strategic step towards strengthening integration between the education ecosystem and the labour market through a unified, data-driven national framework. It contributes to reducing the gap between education outcomes and economic sector needs and supports the development of academic programmes aligned with future requirements.

The platform also enhances visibility into labour market skill demands and enables education institutions to respond more effectively. It strengthens the coordination among stakeholders and supports the development of a more integrated and responsive education and workforce ecosystem, while also supporting policymakers in developing education and labour related policies.”

Supporting Decision Making and Policy Development

The “UAE Skills Platform” is among the first integrated national platforms in the region to directly connect labour market data with the education ecosystem through a unified model powered by Artificial Intelligence. It enables the analysis of jobs, skills, and required qualifications, and supports forecasting future labour market changes.

The platform provides advanced analytical indicators on required skills, future specializations, and priority sectors, allowing entities and educational institutions to make data-driven decisions and develop policies and academic programmes aligned with national economic needs. This supports the development of integrated education to employment pathways.

In addition, the platform offers a range of practical applications, including supporting students in selecting appropriate academic and career paths, allowing education institutions to assess programme alignment with labour market needs, and assisting employers in identifying required skills and enhancing workforce planning efficiency.

Enabling Students and Building Career Pathways

The “UAE Skills Platform” enables students to build integrated academic and career pathways starting from early stages, by helping them explore suitable specialisations, select appropriate academic tracks, and access skill recommendations and training opportunities aligned with labour market needs.

The platform also allows students to continuously update and track their skills profiles and assess the alignment of their educational paths with job market requirements, supporting the ongoing development of their skills and enhancing career readiness. Its services extend to graduates and employees by supporting lifelong learning, providing professional development opportunities, and offering specialized certifications aligned with labour market developments.

The platform serves more than 200,000 students and around 200 educational institutions across the UAE, with expectations to develop over 1,700 future skills based on the integration of education data, labour market data, and employment indicators, supporting a knowledge-based, integrated education and workforce ecosystem.

It also provides customized interfaces for various user groups, including students, parents, education institutions, government entities, and job seekers, supporting career exploration, skills development, lifelong learning, and alignment with evolving labour market needs.

The platform aims to enhance the readiness of talents, including students, undergraduates and job seekers for the future by tracking global trends and emerging technologies, analyzing skills’ gaps, and translating insights into actionable outputs that support the development of education programmes and employment opportunities.

Individuals can register and access the platform via the App Store and Google Play under “UAE Skills,” or through the official website: https://skillz.mohre.gov.ae/, which provides full access to its services, enabling users to benefit from its integrated tools and build future-ready academic and career pathways.