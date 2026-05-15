H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “We are committed to strengthening economic cooperation with Chinese cities and provinces, including Jiangsu, in a way that advances the shared interests of our business communities.”

Jiangsu is the second-largest province in China by GDP

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently held a meeting with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Jiangsu Sub-Council (CCPIT Jiangsu) to discuss ways to strengthen trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and China.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Wang Shanhua, Chairman CCPIT Jiangsu & CCOIC Jiangsu. The discussions explored opportunities to enhance economic cooperation, with a focus on strategic sectors that hold strong potential to deepen trade and investment partnerships.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated: “We are committed to strengthening economic cooperation with Chinese cities and provinces, including Jiangsu, in a way that advances the shared interests of our business communities. Through closer private sector engagement, increased mutual investment, and high-quality partnerships, we aim to unlock new opportunities for bilateral trade and support the competitiveness of companies in both Dubai and China.”

The meeting was held as part of a series of engagements organised by Dubai Chambers with various Chinese entities to strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and China. Jiangsu is the second-largest province in China by GDP

As a key driver of economic development in the emirate, Dubai Chambers is committed to empowering businesses and enabling their growth. Through its wide-ranging role, the organisation supports companies in expanding successfully into international markets, advances Dubai’s digital economy, safeguards the interests of the business community, and reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for business.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

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